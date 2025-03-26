Venice Shorts: Hinano Cafe’s Renovated Outdoor Seating Under Construction

Burger & Beer Bar Gets a Makeover

By Nick Antonicello

Hinano Cafe, the popular beach bar famous for their burgers, is undergoing a facelift of sorts as the outdoor seating is being replaced with a more permanent and attractive structure.

Located at 11 Washington Blvd., Hinano is as famous as Venice itself.

Established in 1962, is a cherished Venice Beach institution located just steps from the Venice Beach pier and is now celebrating 63 years in business.

Renowned for its world-famous burgers and cold beers, it’s also known as a favorite hangout of Jim Morrison. The establishment operates daily from 8 AM to 12 AM, with the kitchen closing at 1 AM.

They offer a variety of beers on tap, served in frosty mugs and pitchers, and feature amenities like two pool tables, free popcorn, a great jukebox, and multiple screens for sports.

Live music is available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 5 PM.

Construction started earlier this week and hopefully will be complete in a week.

For directions and details, call (310) 822-3902