Money Raised from FireAid Concert to Fund Interactive Palisades Playground

A new playground is set to be built at the Palisades Recreation Center, thanks to a $1.33 million donation to the Los Angeles Parks Foundation, officials announced during a March 18 Palisades Park Advisory Board meeting. The funds, largely generated by the FireAid benefit concert, will replace the nearly 40-year-old playground, which had deteriorated over the years.

The bulk of the funding came from FireAid, which donated $1 million. GameTime, a leading playground equipment company, contributed an in-kind donation valued at $300,000, while Banc of California added $30,000, according to Tony Budrovich, director of the L.A. Parks Foundation.

The announcement comes nearly nine months after the Pacific Palisades community was invited to weigh in on three potential playground design themes—Ocean & Meadow, Forest, and Desert—proposed by the Department of Recreation and Parks in partnership with Council District 11.

“This will be a major improvement,” Budrovich said. “It will be one of the most modern playgrounds in the city, fully accessible and interactive.”

FireAid, held on Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, raised an estimated $100 million for wildfire relief efforts across Los Angeles, according to NPR. The event featured performances from artists including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Rod Stewart, as well as appearances by comedians such as Billy Crystal and Quinta Brunson. The concert was organized in response to the devastating wildfires that destroyed over 16,000 homes and buildings in the region.

The new playground will be a significant upgrade, featuring both a pre-school area and a universally accessible section designed to accommodate children of all abilities. The site will include modern interactive panels and play equipment set on a rubberized surface, making it safer and more inclusive. Additionally, the playground’s design will honor first responders, incorporating fire trucks, police motorcycles, and an astronaut motif on graphic panels and play structures.

Renderings of the project are expected by the end of the week, Budrovich said. The city aims to have the playground open by July 1.

