Marina del Rey Anglers Release Thousands of Juvenile White Seabass to Boost Local Fisheries

The Marina del Rey Anglers released more than 3,000 juvenile white seabass into Santa Monica Bay on March 7 as part of an ongoing effort to replenish dwindling fish populations along the Southern California coast, according to a post by Venice Paparazzi.

The release, which took place at Marina del Rey Harbor and a rock outcropping off Venice Beach, is part of the Ocean Resources Enhancement and Hatchery Program (OREHP), a state-funded initiative aimed at restoring white seabass stocks. The fish were raised in grow-out pens at Burton Chase Park after being delivered as fry last fall from a Carlsbad hatchery, the post stated.

Since its founding in 1975, MDRA has released approximately 136,000 white seabass into local waters, making it one of the most active conservation groups participating in OREHP, according to the post.

The program is supported by California’s Sport Fish Enhancement Stamp, a fee attached to fishing licenses, and partners such as the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute. The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors also plays a key role, providing space in Marina del Rey Harbor for the grow-out facility.

Recent wildfires in the Santa Monica Mountains have heightened concerns about marine health, as runoff from burned areas can introduce toxins into coastal waters. MDRA is exploring the possibility of adding juvenile halibut to its rearing program, citing past data that showed a sharp decline in halibut numbers following major fires in Malibu.