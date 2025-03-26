Hundreds March in Santa Monica to Advocate for Immigrant Rights

The march took place amid growing tensions over immigration policy at the national level

Several hundred demonstrators marched through the streets of Santa Monica on Saturday for the March for Humanity, an immigration rights rally calling for dignity, safety, and respect for immigrant families.

Organized by the Mexican American Policy and Advocacy Alliance in collaboration with regional immigration advocates and West Los Angeles leaders, the event began at Santa Monica College and concluded at the Santa Monica Pier. The march included a rally with speakers, performances, and a resource fair providing legal and social services to immigrants.

A YouTube video posted by Santa Monica Closeup documented the march and captured key speeches from participants, including former Santa Monica Councilmember Oscar de la Torre, who emphasized the political power of immigrant communities.

“Today we march, tomorrow we vote,” de la Torre said, as shown in the video. “When I grew up, they called us minorities, but we are no longer minorities—58% of all children in K-12 in California are Latino. We are the new majority.”

De la Torre also shared his family’s immigration story, highlighting the contributions of immigrant families to Santa Monica. “My parents came here in the 1960s, worked hard every day, and raised eight children. My sisters are nurses, my brother does radiation therapy. We have made positive contributions to this city’s development,” he said.

The Santa Monica Closeup video also showed de la Torre addressing misconceptions about immigrants. “When we keep hearing the word ‘immigrant’ used as a synonym for ‘criminal,’ we know that’s wrong. We have an obligation to stand up and correct that record,” he said.

The march took place amid growing tensions over immigration policy at the national level. According to the Miami Herald, President Donald Trump’s administration has intensified efforts to deport millions of migrants, including those with criminal records, and has recently issued a directive targeting immigration lawyers who challenge his policies in court.

In response, march organizers called for humane immigration reform and a shift in the national dialogue. “We cannot stand by while immigrants are scapegoated,” de la Torre said in the video. “It’s our responsibility to correct the record and stand up for justice.”

The event was described by de la Torre as one of the largest immigration rights marches in Santa Monica’s history.