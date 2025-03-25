March 25, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) School of Rock Venice Unleashes Your Inner Rockstar with Upcoming Camps

For More Info, Schoolofrock.com/locations/venice

in News, Video
News, upbeat

SMC Concert Band to Perform Free Show Featuring Marine Band Clarinetist

March 25, 2025

Santa Monica College’s Emeritus Concert Band, under the baton of Yosuke Miyoshi, will present “Sea to Shining Sea,” a free...

Photo: Bruce Lurie Gallery
News, upbeat

Palisades Fine Arts Gallery Reopens in Santa Monica Months After Destruction

March 25, 2025

The gallery, previously the only fine arts space in the Palisades, lost nearly all of its collection in the fire...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

Google’s Iconic Binoculars Building in Venice is Up For Sale: REPORT

March 24, 2025

Google, which has occupied the property since 2011, remains under a triple-net lease that runs through October 2030 The Binoculars...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Deceased Body Removed From Vehicle at Windward Circle

March 24, 2025

Body removed from silver van on Monday afternoon By Nick Antonicello  According to neighborhood sources, a body was found dead...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Three Palisades Homes Get the Green Light to Rebuild: REPORT

March 24, 2025

As of last week, 72 homeowners had applied to rebuild in the city, while 135 submitted plans Three Pacific Palisades...

Photo: City of Malibu
News, upbeat

CNN’s Bill Weir to Speak at Malibu Library Series for Earth Month

March 24, 2025

Weir, an award-winning journalist, has reported from all 50 states and more than 50 countries, covering environmental challenges CNN Chief...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Worsening Warren Avenue Conditions Frustrate Mar Vista Residents: REPORT

March 23, 2025

Residents say tree roots have lifted and cracked the pavement Homeowners in Mar Vista say worsening road conditions on Warren...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Five-Bedroom Silver Strand Home Overlooking the Canal Lists for $7M

March 23, 2025

Amenities include a sauna, temperature-controlled wine cellar, home theater, and an outdoor area  A five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Marina del...
News

Canadian Dentist Launches Collaborative Health Summit in Culver City

March 22, 2025

H.E.A.L. founder Dr. Mandeep Johal brings cross-discipline healthcare model to L.A. Despite simmering trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada,...

Photo: SMMUSD
News, upbeat

SMMUSD Moves Forward with New Library, Early Childhood Learning Facility

March 21, 2025

Preparations will take place in the summer of 2025, with some first- and second-grade classes moving to refurbished bungalows Construction...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

Researchers Offer Free Soil Testing for Wildfire Pollutants in Los Angeles

March 21, 2025

The project aims to analyze soil and water samples from private properties, including yards, gardens, and pools Homeowners near the...
Hard, News

VNC Rules & Elections Committee to Review Election Procedures, Address Meeting Efficiency in Upcoming Meeting

March 21, 2025

The meeting will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Extra Space Storage The Venice Neighborhood Council’s Rules...
News, upbeat

Registration Opens for Venice Beach’s Inaugural Half Marathon and 5K

March 21, 2025

Final course maps will be released on May 1, and organizers plan to announce race-day entertainment Runners will take to...
Dining, News

Honest Abe Cidery Eyes New Santa Monica Location

March 20, 2025

According to its website, the cidery traces its lineage back to family traditions in Kentucky, blending heritage with contemporary West...

Photo: Instagram: @Citizen
Hard, News

Mudslide Destroys Homes in Pacific Palisades, Roads Blocked

March 20, 2025

Some residents have been unable to leave their homes due to the debris blocking roadways A landslide in Pacific Palisades...

