(Video) School of Rock Venice Unleashes Your Inner Rockstar with Upcoming Camps

March 25, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
Santa Monica College’s Emeritus Concert Band, under the baton of Yosuke Miyoshi, will present “Sea to Shining Sea,” a free...
March 25, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
The gallery, previously the only fine arts space in the Palisades, lost nearly all of its collection in the fire...
Google, which has occupied the property since 2011, remains under a triple-net lease that runs through October 2030 The Binoculars...
March 24, 2025 Nick Antonicello
Body removed from silver van on Monday afternoon By Nick Antonicello According to neighborhood sources, a body was found dead...
As of last week, 72 homeowners had applied to rebuild in the city, while 135 submitted plans Three Pacific Palisades...
Weir, an award-winning journalist, has reported from all 50 states and more than 50 countries, covering environmental challenges CNN Chief...
March 23, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
Residents say tree roots have lifted and cracked the pavement Homeowners in Mar Vista say worsening road conditions on Warren...
March 23, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
Amenities include a sauna, temperature-controlled wine cellar, home theater, and an outdoor area A five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Marina del...
March 22, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
H.E.A.L. founder Dr. Mandeep Johal brings cross-discipline healthcare model to L.A. Despite simmering trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada,...
Preparations will take place in the summer of 2025, with some first- and second-grade classes moving to refurbished bungalows Construction...
The project aims to analyze soil and water samples from private properties, including yards, gardens, and pools Homeowners near the...
The meeting will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Extra Space Storage The Venice Neighborhood Council’s Rules...
Final course maps will be released on May 1, and organizers plan to announce race-day entertainment Runners will take to...
March 20, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
According to its website, the cidery traces its lineage back to family traditions in Kentucky, blending heritage with contemporary West...
March 20, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
Some residents have been unable to leave their homes due to the debris blocking roadways A landslide in Pacific Palisades...
