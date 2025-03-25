SMC Concert Band to Perform Free Show Featuring Marine Band Clarinetist

Santa Monica College’s Emeritus Concert Band, under the baton of Yosuke Miyoshi, will present “Sea to Shining Sea,” a free concert on Sunday, April 6, at 3 p.m. in The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage

The Santa Monica College Emeritus Concert Band will present a free concert, “Sea to Shining Sea,” on April 6 at 3 p.m. at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, the college announced.

The concert will feature Gunnery Sergeant Parker Gaims, a clarinetist with “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, who will perform two versions of Solo de Concours—one by Henri Rabaud and another by André Messager. The performance, conducted by Yosuke Miyoshi, will also include the world premiere of The Coastal Splendor March, a new composition by Gaims.

In addition to the concert, Gaims will lead a free clarinet masterclass on April 5 at 3 p.m. at the SMC Performing Arts Center. The session, featuring clarinetists from local high schools, UCLA, and the University of Redlands, will be accompanied by pianist Dr. Mitsuko Morikawa.

The 60-member SMC Emeritus Concert Band, part of the college’s Emeritus program for older adults, has been performing free concerts since 1979. More information is available at smc.edu/emeritus or by calling 310-434-4306.