Venice Shorts: Deceased Body Removed From Vehicle at Windward Circle

Body removed from silver van on Monday afternoon

By Nick Antonicello

According to neighborhood sources, a body was found dead in a silver van at the Windward Circle Monday afternoon, March 24.

According to the same sources, a Venice resident saw a police vehicle and a medical examiner van parked at the corner of Riviera and Windward.

He stopped to ask one of the officers what was occurring, and he said that they were removing a deceased person from a silver van that was parked on Windward, right next to the former Four-Square Church, on the SE corner of the intersection.

One will guess the LAPD will tow and impound the vehicle.

Yo! Venice will report more on the tragedy once more information becomes available.

