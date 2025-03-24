March 25, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: City of Malibu

CNN’s Bill Weir to Speak at Malibu Library Series for Earth Month

CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir will speak at Pepperdine University on April 3 as part of the Malibu Library Speaker Series, organizers announced. The event, held at Elkins Auditorium at 5 p.m., is free and open to the public.

Weir’s appearance coincides with Earth Month and is part of Pepperdine’s Climate Calling 2025 programming. Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart said Weir’s expertise in climate storytelling makes him a fitting guest.

“Bill Weir’s ability to illuminate the most pressing issues of our time through storytelling makes him an ideal speaker for this year’s Climate Calling event,” Stewart said in a statement. “Malibu is dedicated to environmental education and sustainability, and we are honored to welcome him to share his insights.”

Weir, an award-winning journalist, has reported from all 50 states and more than 50 countries, covering environmental challenges and community resilience. His work includes the Emmy-winning CNN Special Report, Eating Planet Earth: The Future of Your Food. His first book, Life As We Know It (Can Be), was published in 2024.

The event does not require RSVPs.

