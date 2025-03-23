Worsening Warren Avenue Conditions Frustrate Mar Vista Residents: REPORT

Residents say tree roots have lifted and cracked the pavement

Homeowners in Mar Vista say worsening road conditions on Warren Avenue have turned daily driving into an obstacle course, and despite repeated complaints, they claim the city has done nothing to fix it, as reported by NBC4.

Residents say tree roots have lifted and cracked the pavement, creating hazards for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. While speed bumps installed before the pandemic were requested by the neighborhood, the real issue is the uneven asphalt and broken sidewalks.

“It’s been a mess, and it’s only getting worse,” homeowner Greg Koltsov, who has contacted the city’s Bureau of Street Services dozens of times without success, told the local outlet. Officials have cited a lack of funding and resources, he said.

Longtime resident Kathy Hadizadeh said the problem has not only escalated over the years, but so has the city’s inaction. “We pay hefty property taxes on this street. You’d think they would do something—especially because there are kids in the neighborhood,” she told NBC4.

Koltsov and others worry about safety, particularly for children, joggers, and elderly neighbors. To prevent accidents, he has placed cones over the worst bumps to warn drivers.

Despite their frustration, residents insist they don’t want to lose the trees—they just want a solution. Koltsov urged city officials to take action before someone gets hurt.