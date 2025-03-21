March 21, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

VNC Rules & Elections Committee to Review Election Procedures, Address Meeting Efficiency in Upcoming Meeting

The meeting will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Extra Space Storage

The Venice Neighborhood Council’s Rules & Elections Committee is set to meet on Tuesday, March 25, to discuss proposed measures aimed at improving meeting efficiency, reorganizing standing rules, and reviewing election procedures.

One agenda item is a motion to address ongoing disputes over rules of order, which has possibly led to inefficiencies and conflict during board meetings, according to an agenda item. The committee will consider options such as appointing a non-biased parliamentarian, funding honorariums for a parliamentarian, or requiring board member training.

The committee will also discuss cleaning up outdated and redundant standing rules, clarifying board member roles and responsibilities, and reviewing voter engagement strategies for the 2025 VNC election. Additionally, members will consider requesting voter contact information from the City Clerk and evaluating potential changes to the VNC’s logo or name to better reflect its geographic reach, including Marina del Rey.

Other agenda items include an audit of the 2025 election process and recommendations to the City Clerk regarding ballot design, election timelines, and voting procedures.

The meeting will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Extra Space Storage, 658 Venice Blvd. Public comment will be allowed on agenda and non-agenda items. More information is available at VeniceNC.org.

