Honest Abe Cidery Eyes New Santa Monica Location

According to its website, the cidery traces its lineage back to family traditions in Kentucky, blending heritage with contemporary West Coast flavors

A new cider house could soon be making its way to downtown Santa Monica. A public notice of application to sell alcoholic beverages has been posted at 119 Broadway, the former location of The Craftsman bar, listing “Honest Abe Cidery LLC” as the applicant.

According to the notice, the business is seeking a “small beer manufacturer” license under the name “SoCal Vibes Co.” Representatives for the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“We don’t have any additional information on Honest Abe, but can confirm it is one of many businesses expected to open in the district,” a spokesperson with Downtown Santa Monica Inc. stated via email.

Honest Abe Cider, operating under the SoCal Vibes Co. umbrella, has been part of the Los Angeles craft beverage scene since 2014. The brand, which identifies itself as “Southern California’s Original Cider House,” produces a variety of ciders, meads, and house-made brandies. Their offerings include flavors such as “Wipeout” high and dry champagne cider, “Best Coast” semi-sweet apple cider, and the “Mexican Lollipop” watermelon habanero cider.

SoCal Vibes Co. currently operates tasting rooms in Carson and Venice, with a focus on casual, beach-inspired atmospheres featuring live music, game nights, and a rotating menu of craft drinks and food. The company also pledges 1% of its profits to environmental efforts through the Surfrider Foundation.

The Honest Abe brand prides itself on its historical roots and sustainable practices. According to its website, the cidery traces its lineage back to family traditions in Kentucky, blending heritage with contemporary West Coast flavors. Its products can be found in various locations across Southern California, including Disneyland, Santa Monica Brew Works, and Simmzy’s.

