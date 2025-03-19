(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

March 19, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Hard, News

County to Conduct After-Action Review of January Wildfires

March 19, 2025

March 19, 2025

The review will examine interagency cooperation, emergency notifications, evacuation procedures, and post-fire recovery efforts The Los Angeles County Board of...
News, upbeat

City Launches Verified Contractor and Architect List for Wildfire Recovery

March 19, 2025

March 19, 2025

The city’s website provides step-by-step guidance on the rebuilding process, covering key aspects such as insurance requirements, contract reviews, permit...
Hard, News

Woman Killed After Car Rolls Down Embankment in Playa del Rey: REPORT

March 19, 2025

March 19, 2025

Authorities said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash A 25-year-old pedestrian was killed and...
Hard, News

Firefighters Extinguish Two-Story Mar Vista Home Fire

March 19, 2025

March 19, 2025

The cause remains under investigation Los Angeles Fire Department crews extinguished a structure fire Tuesday afternoon at a two-story home...
Hard, News

Traci Park Calls for Ocean Water Quality Report Following Wildfire Debris Concerns

March 18, 2025

March 18, 2025

Recent ocean water testing has detected increased concentrations of metals, bacteria, and organic compounds In response to elevated contamination levels...

Photo: X: @CaltransDist7
Hard, News

Public Meeting to Address PCH Revitalization between McClure Tunnel and Malibu

March 18, 2025

March 18, 2025

To improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians, the project will introduce additional Class II bike lanes, new striping, and more...
Hard, News

Venice Dell Feasibility Report, Outdoor Dining Permits to be Addressed in Tuesday’s VNC Meeting

March 18, 2025

March 18, 2025

The agenda includes updates on public safety, local government affairs, and an election update The Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) will...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

25-Unit Apartment Building Proposed for Venice’s Jib Street

March 18, 2025

March 18, 2025

City planning documents indicate that the applicant is seeking approvals for a conditional use permit, a coastal development permit, and...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Palisades Land Market Lags Behind Altadena in Sales

March 17, 2025

March 17, 2025

The market trends indicate that demand for land in the Palisades remains cautious, with buyers weighing rebuilding costs and the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Seven-Bed Venice Home with Guest House Listed for $4.2M

March 17, 2025

March 17, 2025

The primary suite features a spa-style bathroom with a soaking tub and a glass-enclosed shower A seven-bedroom home in Venice...
News

Bringing Literature to Life: Literati Events Announces Quarterly Event Series

March 16, 2025

March 16, 2025

Alice in Wonderland Themed Vendor Market and Show Coming Soon By Susan Payne On a mission to bring literature to...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: MTA Bridge Housing Encampments Worsen

March 16, 2025

March 16, 2025

Residents Describe a “New Tent City” at the Old Bridge Housing Site By Nick Antonicello  According to residents, conditions are...

Photo: Office of Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, 51st District
News, upbeat

Santa Monica College President Honored as 2025 Woman of the Year for Assembly District 51

March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025

Her tenure has focused on expanding access to education for underrepresented communities Santa Monica College Superintendent and President Dr. Kathryn...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, upbeat

Palisades High School Band to Perform at Hollywood Bowl to Honor First Responders

March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025

Titled WE ❤️ LA, the event will feature a program spanning classical, jazz, and iconic film scores The Palisades Charter...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Longtime Marina Del Rey Real Estate Firm Undergoes Rebranding

March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025

The longtime real estate brokerage is a popular boutique firm for both buyers and renters  By Nick Antonicello  RE/MAX Estate...

