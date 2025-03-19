Firefighters Extinguish Two-Story Mar Vista Home Fire

The cause remains under investigation

Los Angeles Fire Department crews extinguished a structure fire Tuesday afternoon at a two-story home in Mar Vista, preventing further damage and injuries, officials said.

The fire, reported at 12:20 p.m. at a residence on the 3700 block of South Ocean View Avenue, began in a wall during an apparent sweat solder operation as part of a room remodel, according to LAFD. Flames spread to the attic and roof before firefighters arrived.

A total of 33 firefighters responded to the scene, fully extinguishing the fire within 21 minutes. All occupants were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.