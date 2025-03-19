County to Conduct After-Action Review of January Wildfires

The review will examine interagency cooperation, emergency notifications, evacuation procedures, and post-fire recovery efforts

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion to commission an independent after-action report on the response and recovery efforts following the January 2025 wildfires, officials said Tuesday.

Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Kathryn Barger introduced the measure, which directs the county to contract with an external expert to assess emergency management practices, multi-agency coordination, and public communication during and after the fires. The review will focus on the Eaton and Palisades Fires, which caused widespread destruction.

“All communities impacted by this year’s wildfires have important questions that deserve to be answered,” Horvath said in a statement. “We must understand all that occurred and refine our emergency management practices to keep one another safe.”

Barger emphasized the importance of learning from past disasters to improve future responses. “Disaster readiness is rooted in learning from past emergencies and acting on those lessons,” she said. “By evaluating our past actions and strengthening coordination, we can ensure a more effective response when disasters strike.”

The review will examine interagency cooperation, emergency notifications, evacuation procedures, and post-fire recovery efforts, including disaster recovery centers, debris removal, and assistance for displaced individuals. It will also assess communication strategies between first responders, law enforcement, and municipal agencies.

Additionally, the report will evaluate the role of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in wildfire response and the coordination of personal protective equipment distribution. Recommendations for improvements to evacuation shelters and donation management systems will also be included.

The county’s report will be conducted alongside two after-action reviews led by the state. Governor Gavin Newsom’s office is overseeing a review focused on preparedness and emergency response efforts by state and local agencies in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Another broader assessment, led by the California Office of Emergency Services, will evaluate the long-term response and recovery process.

The Board of Supervisors has also called for an evaluation of pre-deployment strategies during extreme weather events, the adequacy of firefighting resources, and the impact of brush clearance policies on wildfire prevention.