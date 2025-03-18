Nathan Hochman to Speak, Outdoor Dining Permits to be Addressed in Tuesday’s VNC Meeting

The agenda includes updates on public safety, local government affairs, and an election update

The Venice Neighborhood Council (VNC) will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at Westminster Elementary School, located at 1010 Abbot Kinney Blvd. The meeting is open to the public, with time allotted for community comments on both agenda and non-agenda items.

The agenda includes updates on public safety, local government affairs, and an election update. John McKinney, Director of Specialized Prosecutions for Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman, is scheduled to speak.

The board will also consider several motions, including support for a feasibility study on a proposed parking and mobility hub, changes to a property development at 1222 Abbot Kinney Blvd., and a budget adjustment that would allocate $4,000 toward Neighborhood Purpose Grants. Additionally, the board will discuss enforcement of city ordinances restricting motorized vehicle rentals on the Ocean Front Walk and Venice Beach bike path.

A motion regarding the city’s Al Fresco dining regulations is also on the agenda, proposing that the VNC only support applications for permanent outdoor dining permits if the applicants comply with existing regulations.

Public comments will be limited to 30 seconds per speaker on agenda items and one minute per speaker during the general public comment period. The full agenda and additional meeting details are available at www.VeniceNC.org.