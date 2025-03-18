Traci Park Calls for Ocean Water Quality Report Following Wildfire Debris Concerns

Recent ocean water testing has detected increased concentrations of metals, bacteria, and organic compounds

In response to elevated contamination levels in ocean water along Los Angeles’ coastline, Councilwoman Traci Park has introduced a motion directing city agencies and county officials to provide updated data on water quality in the aftermath of the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

Recent ocean water testing has detected increased concentrations of metals, bacteria, and organic compounds, raising concerns about environmental and public health impacts. An Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory remains in effect, warning residents to avoid swimming and other water activities.

The motion, introduced by Park, instructs the Bureau of Sanitation and requests the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Department of Beaches and Harbors to present their latest findings on ocean water conditions. The report will include testing data and public health guidance on mitigating exposure to hazardous debris.

The Pacific Palisades wildfire, which ignited on January 7, burned over 23,000 acres and destroyed nearly 7,000 structures. Heavy rains in recent weeks have caused significant mudslides and debris flows, carrying toxic ash, soil, and other contaminants from the burn area into the ocean and onto beaches.

“This situation presents an opportunity to improve communication and transparency regarding ocean water quality, marine health, and beach safety,” Park wrote in her motion. “We must ensure the public has access to the most recent guidance from experts.”