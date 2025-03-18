March 18, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

25-Unit Apartment Building Proposed for Venice’s Jib Street

City planning documents indicate that the applicant is seeking approvals for a conditional use permit, a coastal development permit, and specific plan compliance under the Venice Coastal Specific Plan

A new five-story apartment complex has been proposed for 17-21 Jib Street, replacing five existing apartments in a prime location between the Ballona Lagoon and Venice Beach. The project, submitted by property owner 17 Jib Company, LLC—managed by the Lederman Family Trust—seeks to bring 25 new residential units to the area.

According to Urbanize LA, the development would consist of one- and two-bedroom apartments and include parking for nine vehicles. The proposal also requests density bonus incentives, allowing for a larger structure than typically permitted under current zoning. In return, five of the units would be designated for very low-income households, while one would be reserved for a low-income tenant.

City planning documents indicate that the applicant is seeking approvals for a conditional use permit, a coastal development permit, and specific plan compliance under the Venice Coastal Specific Plan. The application was filed on March 14, 2025, and is currently under review by city planners. Juliet Oh has been assigned to oversee the case.

Designed by Breakform Design, the building is expected to feature a contemporary podium-style structure. The project site sits near Marina del Rey, an area that has seen increasing redevelopment in recent years, with former commercial properties being replaced by multifamily housing and hotels.

in News, Real Estate
