Seven-Bed Venice Home with Guest House Listed for $4.2M

The primary suite features a spa-style bathroom with a soaking tub and a glass-enclosed shower

A seven-bedroom home in Venice has hit the market for $4.2 million, offering a spacious lot, a detached guest house, and a backyard with a pool and outdoor kitchen. The 4,480-square-foot property sits on a 10,896-square-foot lot on Palms Boulevard, located between Glyndon Avenue and Walgrove Avenue.

The main house includes five bedrooms, with two on the ground floor and three upstairs. A large kitchen with quartz countertops and premium appliances serves as the center of the home, while multiple living spaces, a formal dining area, and a private office provide additional space. The primary suite features a spa-style bathroom with a soaking tub and a glass-enclosed shower.

A fully permitted guest house is located at the rear of the property, offering two bedrooms, a full kitchen, a living and dining area, and a separate entrance. The structure could be used for rental income, a home office, or extended stays for guests.

The backyard includes a pool and spa, a built-in barbecue, and a pergola-covered seating area with a fire pit. A circular driveway provides parking for six vehicles in addition to the attached two-car garage.