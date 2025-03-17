March 17, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Palisades Land Market Lags Behind Altadena in Sales

The market trends indicate that demand for land in the Palisades remains cautious, with buyers weighing rebuilding costs and the timeline for development

The real estate markets in Pacific Palisades and Altadena are experiencing contrasting trends in the aftermath of recent wildfires, with notable differences in land sales and property values.

According to a recent report from real estate expert Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates, the Palisades currently has 63 available land lots, with 10 in escrow and six closed sales. By comparison, Altadena, which has only 35 lots on the market, has recorded 11 closed sales—nearly double that of Palisades.

Marguleas noted that the post-fire rebuilding process is expected to take approximately two years, with current data suggesting that about 10% of that timeline has already elapsed. One of the first burned-down lots in the Palisades is on the verge of receiving permit approval for new construction, an important milestone just 70 days after the fire. The lot is located in the Alphabet Streets neighborhood, and the owner is reportedly preparing for reconstruction soon.

Despite the destruction caused by the wildfires, property values in both neighborhoods have shown resilience. In Pacific Palisades, the median listing home price in February 2025 was $5.2 million, reflecting a 6.6% increase year-over-year.

Similarly, Altadena’s housing market has remained robust, with the average home value rising by 3.5% over the past year to approximately $1.29 million.

The market trends indicate that demand for land in the Palisades remains cautious, with buyers weighing rebuilding costs and the timeline for development. Recent listings range from $749,000 for a lot on Palisades Drive to over $4 million for premium parcels in sought-after locations. Prices vary depending on location, lot size, and proximity to completed infrastructure.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Seven-Bed Venice Home with Guest House Listed for $4.2M

March 17, 2025

Read more
March 17, 2025

The primary suite features a spa-style bathroom with a soaking tub and a glass-enclosed shower A seven-bedroom home in Venice...
News

Bringing Literature to Life: Literati Events Announces Quarterly Event Series

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

Alice in Wonderland Themed Vendor Market and Show Coming Soon By Susan Payne On a mission to bring literature to...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: MTA Bridge Housing Encampments Worsen

March 16, 2025

Read more
March 16, 2025

Residents Describe a “New Tent City” at the Old Bridge Housing Site By Nick Antonicello  According to residents, conditions are...

Photo: Office of Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, 51st District
News, upbeat

Santa Monica College President Honored as 2025 Woman of the Year for Assembly District 51

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

Her tenure has focused on expanding access to education for underrepresented communities Santa Monica College Superintendent and President Dr. Kathryn...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, upbeat

Palisades High School Band to Perform at Hollywood Bowl to Honor First Responders

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

Titled WE ❤️ LA, the event will feature a program spanning classical, jazz, and iconic film scores The Palisades Charter...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Longtime Marina Del Rey Real Estate Firm Undergoes Rebranding

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

The longtime real estate brokerage is a popular boutique firm for both buyers and renters  By Nick Antonicello  RE/MAX Estate...
News, upbeat

Venice Art Crawl Opens Registration for March 20 Event

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

Organizers encourage artists of all disciplines to sign up before the deadline Registration is now open for the upcoming Venice...
Hard, News

Three Charged in FEMA Fraud Scheme Following California Wildfires

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

Fraud related to disaster benefits carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison Three individuals, including two from...
News, Video

(Video) See Inside the New Google Store in Santa Monica

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

The Shop Marks the Second Physical Retail Space on the West Coast For the Tech Giant The Shop Marks the...
News, Video

(Video) Wildfire Attorney. Law Offices of Allen Farshi

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

How The Law Offices of Allen Farshi Can Safeguard You Amid Wildfire Loss. For more information, check out the video...
Dining, News

Four New Eateries Open Along Venice Boardwalk, Replacing Mr. Charlie’s

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

The eateries move into the space previously occupied by a comedic vegan fast-food chain known for its satirical takes on...
Dining, News

St. Patrick’s Day Rooftop Parties, Live Music and Festivities Coming to Venice Beach This Weekend

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

With multiple venues offering unique takes on the holiday, revelers in the Venice Beach area will have no shortage of...
Hard, News

Santa Monica College Among Schools Warned by Department of Education Over Antisemitism Claims

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

The letter, issued Monday, cautioned that the schools must uphold their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act...

Photo: GoFundMe: @Carolyn Kiefer
Hard, News

Cat Rescued From Palisades Fire Gets Outpouring of Support for Medical Recovery

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

The cat was found two months after the fire, emaciated and suffering from burns A cat that survived for weeks...
Hard, News

Residents Urged to Secure Homes and Avoid Flood Zones Ahead of Major Storm

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

County officials are advising residents to take immediate steps to protect their homes and families Los Angeles County officials are...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR