Venice Shorts: MTA Bridge Housing Encampments Worsen

Residents Describe a “New Tent City” at the Old Bridge Housing Site

By Nick Antonicello

According to residents, conditions are further deteriorating at the MTA property as locals are now describing it as a full-fledged, “Tent City”

at the Main Street location.

Sources tell Yo! Venice that the proliferation of tents and encampments are blocking access to the sidewalk.

At least a dozen individuals were seen sleeping and camping overnight at the location.

Locals are requesting that the entire area be fenced off to prevent a new, permanent presence at the lot.

Residents have reached out to city officials as well as the Council Office (CD-11) in hopes of preventing the situation from once again metastasizing.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood that covers the encampment, RV crisis in Venice. Have an encampment issue on your block or street? E-mail the author at nantoni@mindspring.com