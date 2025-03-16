Venice Shorts: MTA Bridge Housing Encampments Worsen

Residents Describe a “New Tent City” at the Old Bridge Housing Site
By Nick Antonicello
According to residents, conditions are further deteriorating at the MTA property as locals are now describing it as a full-fledged, “Tent City”
at the Main Street location.
Sources tell Yo! Venice that the proliferation of tents and encampments are blocking access to the sidewalk.
At least a dozen individuals were seen sleeping and camping overnight at the location.
Locals are requesting that the entire area be fenced off to prevent a new, permanent presence at the lot.
Residents have reached out to city officials as well as the Council Office (CD-11) in hopes of preventing the situation from once again metastasizing.
Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood that covers the encampment, RV crisis in Venice. Have an encampment issue on your block or street? E-mail the author at nantoni@mindspring.com