Wildfire Attorney. Law Offices of Allen Farshi

Three Charged in FEMA Fraud Scheme Following California Wildfires
March 13, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
Fraud related to disaster benefits carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison Three individuals, including two from...
(Video) See Inside the New Google Store in Santa Monica
March 13, 2025 Yo Venice Staff
The Shop Marks the Second Physical Retail Space on the West Coast For the Tech Giant The Shop Marks the...
Four New Eateries Open Along Venice Boardwalk, Replacing Mr. Charlie’s
The eateries move into the space previously occupied by a comedic vegan fast-food chain known for its satirical takes on...
St. Patrick’s Day Rooftop Parties, Live Music and Festivities Coming to Venice Beach This Weekend
With multiple venues offering unique takes on the holiday, revelers in the Venice Beach area will have no shortage of...
Santa Monica College Among Schools Warned by Department of Education Over Antisemitism Claims
The letter, issued Monday, cautioned that the schools must uphold their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act...
Cat Rescued From Palisades Fire Gets Outpouring of Support for Medical Recovery
The cat was found two months after the fire, emaciated and suffering from burns A cat that survived for weeks...
Residents Urged to Secure Homes and Avoid Flood Zones Ahead of Major Storm
County officials are advising residents to take immediate steps to protect their homes and families Los Angeles County officials are...
Pacific Resident Theatre to Stage Psychological Drama ‘Willing Suspension of Disbelief’
The play challenges distinctions between actor and role, victim and perpetrator, weaving a suspenseful exploration of perception and memory A...
Venice Shorts: Is Empower LA Impeding the Legitimacy of the VNC Election Process?
March 11, 2025 Nick Antonicello
Stakeholders Frustrated Just to Secure a Ballot, Participation in Venice Continues to Plummet By Nick Antonicello The first wave of...
Santa Monica City Council to Discuss Homelessness Strategic Plan and New Police SMART Center
Public input will be accepted on various agenda items, with discussions scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The Santa Monica...
LA Recovery Officer Unveils “Builders Alliance” to Accelerate Palisades Fire Recovery
The coalition aimed at expediting rebuilding efforts while reducing costs City officials and developers have unveiled a collaborative effort to...
Deadline Approaches for Fire-Affected Worker, Business and Household Relief Grants
The relief programs are part of a broader $32.2 million initiative funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and community...
Mar Vista Council to Address LMU Children’s Center, Walking Tour Development
The Education, Arts, and Culture Committee will convene to discuss a local children’s center, a marathon event and a walking...
Venice High Baseball Opens Season Undefeated, Sits Atop Western League Standings
Venice has relied on both stellar pitching and a consistent offensive attack to control games The Venice High School baseball...
Owners of Palisades Villa Seek to Rebuild, Help its Displaced Residents
The fundraiser states that the loss has left them in a dire financial situation A Pacific Palisades couple who lost...
