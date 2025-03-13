Venice Shorts: Longtime Marina Del Rey Real Estate Firm Undergoes Rebranding

The longtime real estate brokerage is a popular boutique firm for both buyers and renters
By Nick Antonicello
RE/MAX Estate Properties in Marina del Rey located at 124 Washington Blvd., is now known simply as Estates Properties.
The longtime real estate brokerage, offering services in the Venice and Marina del Rey markets, is a popular boutique firm for both buyers and renters seeking high-end properties.
Estate Properties offers the following services:
- Residential Sales: Helping clients buy and sell homes, condos, and townhouses in the Marina del Rey area.
- Luxury Real Estate: Specializing in high-end waterfront properties and luxury homes.
- Rentals: Assisting with finding rental properties or leasing options.
- Commercial Properties: Also assists with commercial real estate needs.