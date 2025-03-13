March 14, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Art Crawl Opens Registration for March 20 Event

Organizers encourage artists of all disciplines to sign up before the deadline

Registration is now open for the upcoming Venice Art Crawl, set to take place on March 20 from 6 to 10 p.m. The quarterly event will feature artists, musicians, performers, and DJs throughout the Venice area, with a central hub of activity around Beyond Baroque on Venice Boulevard.

Organizers encourage artists of all disciplines, including painters, poets, photographers, ceramicists, and jewelry designers, to sign up before the March 15 deadline to secure a spot on the official event map. Participants must arrange their own exhibition space within the 90291 ZIP code, whether at a business, home, or other venue.

A $25 submission fee per artist, performer, or DJ is required for participation, along with the purchase of a $45 Venice Art Crawl banner, which must be displayed at each event. Fees are non-refundable.

The Venice Art Crawl, a long-standing community event, highlights the area’s creative talent and fosters connections between artists and local businesses. Organizers will update the event map with new participants up until the day before the crawl.

Guests do not need to register in advance and can download the map at www.veniceartcrawl.com

