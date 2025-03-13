March 13, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Three Charged in FEMA Fraud Scheme Following California Wildfires

Fraud related to disaster benefits carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison

Three individuals, including two from Southern California and one from Texas, have been charged with fraudulently seeking federal disaster relief funds by falsely claiming their properties were damaged in the Eaton and Palisades wildfires, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

The defendants allegedly submitted fraudulent applications to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for benefits meant for victims of the wildfires, which broke out on January 7, burned nearly 60,000 acres, destroyed more than 16,000 structures, and resulted in 29 deaths. In response, FEMA launched a relief program offering financial assistance, including a one-time $750 payment, up to $43,600 for additional needs, and housing aid for up to 18 months. Homeowners could also apply for up to $43,600 in repair funds.

Federal investigators say the three suspects exploited this program by submitting fraudulent claims based on false reports of damaged personal property, lost vehicles, and fabricated medical or relocation expenses. Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally said the scheme diverted much-needed resources from real wildfire victims. “These false claims resulted in badly needed disaster-relief money being denied to actual wildfire victims while these defendants allegedly used property information to illegally line their own pockets,” McNally said.

Authorities allege that one of the defendants, Joyce Turner, 55, of Rosharon, Texas, falsely claimed her home was destroyed in the Eaton Fire despite having no connection to the address. She allegedly forged a lease to support her claim and received over $25,000 in FEMA funds. Prosecutors say Turner has a history of disaster relief fraud, submitting at least ten other applications for assistance related to past disasters, including Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Harvey.

Another suspect, Tyrone D. Barnes Jr., 38, of Paramount, allegedly filed a claim for disaster assistance related to an Altadena property owned by people who had no knowledge of him. When the actual homeowners attempted to seek assistance, they discovered someone had already filed a claim on their behalf.

The third defendant, Hedeshia Robertson, 36, of Lakewood, is accused of filing a fraudulent claim for benefits for a Pacific Palisades residence she did not own, rent, or reside in, securing nearly $25,000 from FEMA. At the time of her arrest, prosecutors say she was attempting to file another fraudulent claim for a property in San Francisco.

If convicted, the defendants face significant prison time. Fraud related to disaster benefits carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, while filing a false claim against the U.S. government carries a maximum of five years.

