March 14, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Office of Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, 51st District

Santa Monica College President Honored as 2025 Woman of the Year for Assembly District 51

Her tenure has focused on expanding access to education for underrepresented communities

Santa Monica College Superintendent and President Dr. Kathryn Jeffery was recognized Monday as the 2025 Woman of the Year for Assembly District 51. The commendation, presented by Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Hollywood), acknowledges Jeffery’s leadership in higher education and her contributions to student success and community resilience.

“Dr. Kathryn Jeffery is the kind of leader who not only uplifts her students but strengthens the entire community,” Zbur said in a statement. “Her leadership has ensured that Santa Monica College remains a top institution for student transfers, particularly for African American and Hispanic students, and a source of support during times of crisis.”

Jeffery has led Santa Monica College since 2016, overseeing its continued distinction as the leading transfer institution to the University of California system. Her tenure has focused on expanding access to education for underrepresented communities.

In addition to her work in higher education, Jeffery played a role in community relief efforts following the Palisades and Eaton Fires earlier this year. Under her direction, Santa Monica College served as a resource hub, organizing aid for those affected.

Jeffery was honored during a ceremony on the Assembly floor, where she was joined by Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Hollister), Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters), and Assembly Minority Leader Heath Flora (R-Ripon).

Zbur, who serves as the Democratic Caucus Chair, represents Assembly District 51, which includes Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and parts of Los Angeles.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, upbeat

Palisades High School Band to Perform at Hollywood Bowl to Honor First Responders

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

Titled WE ❤️ LA, the event will feature a program spanning classical, jazz, and iconic film scores The Palisades Charter...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Longtime Marina Del Rey Real Estate Firm Undergoes Rebranding

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

The longtime real estate brokerage is a popular boutique firm for both buyers and renters  By Nick Antonicello  RE/MAX Estate...
News, upbeat

Venice Art Crawl Opens Registration for March 20 Event

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

Organizers encourage artists of all disciplines to sign up before the deadline Registration is now open for the upcoming Venice...
Hard, News

Three Charged in FEMA Fraud Scheme Following California Wildfires

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

Fraud related to disaster benefits carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison Three individuals, including two from...
News, Video

(Video) See Inside the New Google Store in Santa Monica

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

The Shop Marks the Second Physical Retail Space on the West Coast For the Tech Giant The Shop Marks the...
News, Video

(Video) Wildfire Attorney. Law Offices of Allen Farshi

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

How The Law Offices of Allen Farshi Can Safeguard You Amid Wildfire Loss. For more information, check out the video...
Dining, News

Four New Eateries Open Along Venice Boardwalk, Replacing Mr. Charlie’s

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

The eateries move into the space previously occupied by a comedic vegan fast-food chain known for its satirical takes on...
Dining, News

St. Patrick’s Day Rooftop Parties, Live Music and Festivities Coming to Venice Beach This Weekend

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

With multiple venues offering unique takes on the holiday, revelers in the Venice Beach area will have no shortage of...
Hard, News

Santa Monica College Among Schools Warned by Department of Education Over Antisemitism Claims

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

The letter, issued Monday, cautioned that the schools must uphold their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act...

Photo: GoFundMe: @Carolyn Kiefer
Hard, News

Cat Rescued From Palisades Fire Gets Outpouring of Support for Medical Recovery

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

The cat was found two months after the fire, emaciated and suffering from burns A cat that survived for weeks...
Hard, News

Residents Urged to Secure Homes and Avoid Flood Zones Ahead of Major Storm

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

County officials are advising residents to take immediate steps to protect their homes and families Los Angeles County officials are...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Pacific Resident Theatre to Stage Psychological Drama ‘Willing Suspension of Disbelief’

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

The play challenges distinctions between actor and role, victim and perpetrator, weaving a suspenseful exploration of perception and memory A...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Is Empower LA Impeding the Legitimacy of the VNC Election Process?

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

Stakeholders Frustrated Just to Secure a Ballot, Participation in Venice Continues to Plummet By Nick Antonicello  The first wave of...
Hard, News

Santa Monica City Council to Discuss Homelessness Strategic Plan and New Police SMART Center

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

Public input will be accepted on various agenda items, with discussions scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The Santa Monica...
Hard, News

LA Recovery Officer Unveils “Builders Alliance” to Accelerate Palisades Fire Recovery

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

The coalition aimed at expediting rebuilding efforts while reducing costs City officials and developers have unveiled a collaborative effort to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR