St. Patrick’s Day Rooftop Parties, Live Music and Festivities Coming to Venice Beach This Weekend

With multiple venues offering unique takes on the holiday, revelers in the Venice Beach area will have no shortage of ways to celebrate

St. Patrick’s Day festivities are set to take over the Venice Beach area this weekend, with local venues hosting a variety of events featuring live music, Irish-inspired drinks, and themed entertainment from March 14-17.

Hotel Erwin’s High Rooftop Lounge will kick off the celebrations with “Ye Ole St. Patrick’s Day on the Beach,” offering Irish-inspired cocktails and craft brews, courtesy of Jameson Whiskey. Guests can enjoy panoramic ocean views while DJs spin music from noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. Reservations are recommended for the 21-and-over event.

On March 17, The Sidewalk Cafe will bring traditional Irish flair to Ocean Front Walk with live bagpipe performances, a full lineup of drink specials, and a live band. Organizers encourage attendees to dress in green and arrive early for what they promise will be a high-energy celebration.

Brennan’s in Marina del Rey, known for its lively St. Patrick’s Day parties, will host a four-day event starting Friday. The lineup includes live music, pro wrestling, line dancing, bagpipes, and green beer, along with the Venice Paparazzi “Get Lucky” Boomerang Photo Booth. The popular bar, which blends vintage decor with modern American pub fare, will also feature outdoor games and a dog-friendly patio for guests looking to celebrate in a more relaxed setting.