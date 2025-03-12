March 12, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Santa Monica College Among Schools Warned by Department of Education Over Antisemitism Claims

The letter, issued Monday, cautioned that the schools must uphold their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has sent a warning to Santa Monica College and 59 other institutions under investigation for alleged violations of federal civil rights laws related to antisemitic harassment and discrimination.

The letter, issued Monday, cautioned that the schools must uphold their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, and national origin, including shared ancestry. Failure to comply could result in enforcement actions, potentially affecting federal funding.

“University leaders must do better,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement. “U.S. colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws.”

The Department’s letter follows increased federal pressure on universities accused of tolerating antisemitism, particularly amid widespread pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses. Last week, President Donald Trump’s administration canceled $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University, citing its alleged failure to address antisemitic harassment.

SMC was under scrutiny in December 2023, when a federal investigation was launched following allegations from the student group Students Supporting Israel. The group claimed they were denied official registration as a campus club following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, alleging discrimination and offensive remarks at a meeting of the Associated Students’ Inter-Club Council. 

In a statement at the time, an SMC spokesperson said the college took “prompt” action on Oct. 20, 2023, after the ICC initially failed to register SSI-SMC as an official club. The school also cited a Nov. 7 resolution by its Board of Trustees reaffirming its stance against all forms of hate, including antisemitism.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: GoFundMe: @Carolyn Kiefer
Hard, News

Cat Rescued From Palisades Fire Gets Outpouring of Support for Medical Recovery

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

The cat was found two months after the fire, emaciated and suffering from burns A cat that survived for weeks...
Hard, News

Residents Urged to Secure Homes and Avoid Flood Zones Ahead of Major Storm

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

County officials are advising residents to take immediate steps to protect their homes and families Los Angeles County officials are...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Pacific Resident Theatre to Stage Psychological Drama ‘Willing Suspension of Disbelief’

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

The play challenges distinctions between actor and role, victim and perpetrator, weaving a suspenseful exploration of perception and memory A...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Is Empower LA Impeding the Legitimacy of the VNC Election Process?

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

Stakeholders Frustrated Just to Secure a Ballot, Participation in Venice Continues to Plummet By Nick Antonicello  The first wave of...
Hard, News

Santa Monica City Council to Discuss Homelessness Strategic Plan and New Police SMART Center

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

Public input will be accepted on various agenda items, with discussions scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The Santa Monica...
Hard, News

LA Recovery Officer Unveils “Builders Alliance” to Accelerate Palisades Fire Recovery

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

The coalition aimed at expediting rebuilding efforts while reducing costs City officials and developers have unveiled a collaborative effort to...
Hard, News

Deadline Approaches for Fire-Affected Worker, Business and Household Relief Grants

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

The relief programs are part of a broader $32.2 million initiative funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and community...
Hard, News

Mar Vista Council to Address LMU Children’s Center, Walking Tour Development

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The Education, Arts, and Culture Committee will convene to discuss a local children’s center, a marathon event and a walking...

Photo: Instagram: @venicehighbaseball
News, upbeat

Venice High Baseball Opens Season Undefeated, Sits Atop Western League Standings

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Venice has relied on both stellar pitching and a consistent offensive attack to control games The Venice High School baseball...
Hard, News

Owners of Palisades Villa Seek to Rebuild, Help its Displaced Residents

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The fundraiser states that the loss has left them in a dire financial situation A Pacific Palisades couple who lost...
Hard, News

Palisades Fire Evacuee Identified as Woman Found Dead on Santa Monica Beach

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later determined her cause of death to be blunt force head trauma Authorities have...
News

Executive Function Coaching Practice Opens in Santa Monica 

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

By Susan Payne Forgetful. Unorganized. Distracted. Impulsive. These may be difficult, yet commonly used words to describe yourself, or a...
News

Rifkin Raanan Leads Renowned Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentistry

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

By Susan Payne Subtle differences in training, expertise, technological capabilities and amenities make all the difference when choosing the best...
News

‘All in One’: Mirror Mirror Med Spa Specializes in Skin, Face and Body Treatments

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

One of the top med spas in Los Angeles is at the top for a reason: state-of-the-art, minimally invasive, customized...
Hard, News

County Supervisor to Push For New Homelessness Department in Response to LAHSA Audit

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Horvath labeled LAHSA’s issues “a nightmare,” aligning with growing frustration among elected officials Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath called...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR