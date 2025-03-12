Four New Eateries Open Along Venice Boardwalk, Replacing Mr. Charlie’s

The eateries move into the space previously occupied by a comedic vegan fast-food chain known for its satirical takes on McDonald’s

Four new eateries have taken over the former Mr. Charlie’s location along Venice Beach’s bustling Ocean Front Walk—Epic Taco, Ubatuba Açaí, Mr. B’s Mediterranean Grill, and Cane Man.

Epic Taco specializes in Mexican cuisine, serving up classic tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and nachos. The restaurant emphasizes halal-friendly ingredients and traditional cooking methods, ensuring an authentic experience. Notable menu items include the Chicken Burrito ($9.99), Beef Taco ($3.50), and Super Burrito ($14.99).

Ubatuba Açaí, with 20 locations across Southern California, brings açaí bowls, smoothies, and empanadas to the Venice Beach scene. The build-your-own açaí bowl ($13.80) allows customers to customize their order with toppings, while the menu also features Brazilian-inspired snacks like pão de queijo ($6.00) and a selection of smoothies such as the Piña Colada Smoothie ($13.20) and the Protein Machine Smoothie ($14.40).

Mr. B’s Mediterranean Grill offers halal Mediterranean dishes, including falafel platters, doner sandwiches, and wraps made with fresh ingredients.

Cane Man has a menu focused on beverages and sweet treats. Drinks such as the Dragon Cane and Guava Lava are complemented by crepes like the Buffalo Crepe and Philly Crepe, as well as waffle tacos, bubble waffles, and Dutch pancakes.

The four eateries move into the space previously occupied by Mr. Charlie’s, a comedic vegan fast-food chain known for its satirical takes on McDonald’s menu items. The closure of Mr. Charlie’s Venice location came just a year after its opening.