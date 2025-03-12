Cat Rescued From Palisades Fire Gets Outpouring of Support for Medical Recovery

The cat was found two months after the fire, emaciated and suffering from burns

A cat that survived for weeks in the rubble of the devastating Palisades Fire is receiving critical veterinary care as donations pour in to support her recovery.

Aggie, a five-year-old Maine coon, was feared dead after the wildfire swept through Pacific Palisades on Jan. 7, destroying her owner’s home. According to AP News, the cat was miraculously found two months later, emaciated and suffering from burns. Her owner, 82-year-old Katherine Kiefer, was reunited with Aggie at the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter in an emotional moment that quickly went viral on social media.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to cover Aggie’s medical expenses has raised more than $24,000 as of Tuesday, surpassing its initial $20,000 goal. The fundraiser, organized by Kiefer’s daughter, Carolyn Kiefer, describes Aggie’s harrowing survival.

“She was living in the ash and ruins, always staying close to home. She is skin and bone, has some signs of burns, has had one blood transfusion and is needing additional medical attention before she can come home,” the fundraiser states. “This fund is to help with Aggie’s veterinary bills. Extra funds will be donated to local shelters.”

Aggie has undergone multiple blood transfusions and is being treated by a specialist, according to AP News. The family expects her to be released from the hospital on Thursday.

Kiefer, who had received Aggie as a gift during the COVID-19 pandemic, told AP News she is anxiously awaiting her cat’s return. “Don’t underestimate cats,” she said.

The GoFundMe page for Aggie’s recovery can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-aggies-medical-recovery.