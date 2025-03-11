March 11, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Santa Monica City Council to Discuss Homelessness Strategic Plan and New Police SMART Center

Public input will be accepted on various agenda items, with discussions scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Santa Monica City Council is set to discuss a wide range of issues, including updates to transit policies, infrastructure projects, and a strategic plan to address homelessness, during its upcoming meeting on March 11 at City Hall.

The agenda includes a proposed update to the Big Blue Bus Service Design Guidelines, which city staff recommend for approval. The changes are intended to improve service efficiency and performance standards.

Infrastructure projects will also be a focal point, with the council considering contracts for the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant roof replacement, a new police department SMART Center, and Phase 1 of the 19th Street Community Garden Project. If approved, these projects will involve millions in funding and long-term agreements with engineering and construction firms.

Additionally, the council is expected to vote on accepting a $35,000 cannabis equity grant from the state to develop a local cannabis equity program. Other administrative matters on the agenda include approving a corrected set of minutes from a 2024 meeting, updating the job title of an Assistant Building Officer, and approving an amended employment agreement for the City Attorney.

The meeting will also feature a presentation on Santa Monica’s 2025-2030 Homelessness Strategic Plan. The council will review key findings from a renters’ protection program analysis, approve a human services reorganization plan, and consider a resolution declaring a local emergency on homelessness through 2026, citing challenges exacerbated by recent wildfires.

In closed session, the council will discuss labor negotiations, legal matters, and a potential lease agreement for the Civic Auditorium property.

Public input will be accepted on various agenda items, with discussions scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and certain matters not addressed before 7 p.m.

in Hard, News
