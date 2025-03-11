March 12, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Pacific Resident Theatre to Stage Psychological Drama ‘Willing Suspension of Disbelief’

The play challenges distinctions between actor and role, victim and perpetrator, weaving a suspenseful exploration of perception and memory

A new psychological drama exploring the blurred lines between performance and reality is set to take the stage at Pacific Resident Theatre this weekend. Willing Suspension of Disbelief, written by Katherine James, follows a group of actors rehearsing Shakespeare’s Hamlet, only to find their personal traumas and hidden truths colliding with the play’s haunting themes.

As the production unfolds, the characters navigate shifting identities, confronting betrayal, trust, and the narratives people construct to endure painful pasts. The play challenges distinctions between actor and role, victim and perpetrator, weaving a suspenseful exploration of perception and memory.

Presented by the PRT Co-op, the production runs March 14–16 at Pacific Resident Theatre, located at 703 Venice Blvd. in Venice, Calif. Performances are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 3:00 p.m.

Founded in 1985, the PRT Co-op provides an artistic platform for actors, writers, and directors to develop and stage productions free from commercial constraints. The group has produced more than 125 shows, fostering a creative environment where artists can refine their craft and experiment with new work.

For more information, contact Pacific Resident Theatre at (310) 822-8392.

in News, upbeat
