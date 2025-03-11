Deadline Approaches for Fire-Affected Worker, Business and Household Relief Grants

The relief programs are part of a broader $32.2 million initiative funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and community donations

Residents and businesses impacted by the recent windstorm and wildfires in Los Angeles County have until March 12, 2025, to apply for financial relief through county-administered grant programs.

The LA County Household Relief Grant, administered by the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA), provides immediate financial assistance to affected households. Grants range from $6,000 to $18,000 based on household size and composition, aiming to bridge financial gaps until insurance or federal relief becomes available. Applications opened on February 26, 2025, and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 12. More details and application resources are available at lacountyrelieffund.com.

Additionally, small businesses and workers impacted by the disasters can seek financial relief through the LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Funds. The program, launched in partnership with the City and County of Los Angeles, provides grants ranging from $2,000 to $25,000 for businesses, nonprofits, and independent contractors facing economic loss due to the windstorm and wildfires.

Eligible businesses must have fewer than 100 employees and annual revenue of up to $6 million. The relief fund prioritizes businesses that suffered full or partial destruction, with grants of up to $25,000 available for those that were completely destroyed. Home-based businesses and independent contractors can apply for grants between $2,000 and $5,000 based on revenue loss and inventory damage.

For workers affected by the disasters, the Worker Relief Fund offers one-time cash assistance of $2,000 to eligible applicants. Workers must have experienced income loss due to workplace disruption in designated emergency zones. Residency in Los Angeles County is required, but applicants are not required to prove their right-to-work status.

Applicants can receive multilingual assistance and technical support through online webinars, in-person assistance centers, and virtual consultations. More information, including application guidelines and required documentation, is available at lacountyrelieffund.com.

The relief programs are part of a broader $32.2 million initiative funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and community donations. Individuals interested in supporting the effort can contribute through the county’s Disaster Relief and Recovery Donations Portal at lacounty.gov/relief.