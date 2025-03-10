Venice High Baseball Opens Season Undefeated, Sits Atop Western League Standings

Venice has relied on both stellar pitching and a consistent offensive attack to control games

The Venice High School baseball team continued its dominant start to the season with a commanding 16-0 shutout victory over Westchester on Friday, extending its winning streak to four games and keeping its perfect record intact, according to statistics from MaxPreps.

With the win, the Gondoliers improved to 4-0 overall and in Western League play, outscoring opponents 37-5 along the way. They remain in a tight race for first place in the league standings alongside Los Angeles CES, which also holds a 4-0 league record but has played three additional non-league games.

Venice has relied on both stellar pitching and a consistent offensive attack to control games, including back-to-back victories over Palisades to open the season and two dominant wins against Westchester, 11-0 on March 6 and 16-0 on March 7, as per MaxPreps.

While Venice and Los Angeles CES sit atop the standings, the rest of the Western League remains in flux. Hamilton and University have each split their first two league games, while Palisades and Fairfax sit at 1-3. Westchester, still searching for its first win of the season, has struggled offensively, being outscored 49-0 in four games.

Venice will look to continue its unbeaten streak when it travels to face Garfield on Monday at 3:15 p.m. before returning home for a two-game series against Los Angeles CES on March 12 and 14, a matchup that could determine early control of the league.