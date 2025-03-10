March 10, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Palisades Fire Evacuee Identified as Woman Found Dead on Santa Monica Beach

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later determined her cause of death to be blunt force head trauma

Authorities have identified the woman found dead near a lifeguard tower on Santa Monica Beach last month as 33-year-old Tianna Thomas, a Georgia native who had recently relocated to Los Angeles, KCAL reported. 

The Santa Monica Police Department continues to investigate the case as a homicide but has yet to identify a suspect.

Thomas’ body was discovered on the morning of February 10 by a beach maintenance worker near Lifeguard Tower 1550. She was found inside a sleeping bag with visible trauma to her face. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later determined her cause of death to be blunt force head trauma and ruled it a homicide, KCAL reported.

Originally from Atlanta, Thomas had moved to Los Angeles in recent years. According to a GoFundMe campaign started by her sister, Kiara Porter, Thomas was known for her adventurous spirit and love of travel. 

She had also been affected by the recent Pacific Palisades wildfires, forcing her to seek shelter after evacuating from the area, according to KCAL.

“My sister was a very outgoing person who loved to travel, help out communities, and give back to those in need,” Porter wrote in the fundraiser, which seeks to raise funds to transport Thomas’ body back to Georgia for burial. “I never thought I would have to write a GoFundMe for any of my siblings. I’m devastated and don’t know what else to do.”

The SMPD has not yet identified any suspects in Thomas’ killing and has urged anyone with information to come forward.

