March 11, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Mar Vista Council to Address LMU Children’s Center, Walking Tour Development

The Education, Arts, and Culture Committee will convene to discuss a local children’s center, a marathon event and a walking tour initiative

The Education, Arts, and Culture Committee of the Mar Vista Community Council (MVCC) will convene virtually on Tuesday, March 11, to discuss key community projects, including a local children’s center, an upcoming marathon event, and a neighborhood walking tour initiative.

The meeting, scheduled from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., will be conducted via Zoom in accordance with California Senate Bill 411, which mandates virtual accessibility for public meetings. Residents are encouraged to participate and provide input on agenda items.

Among the topics slated for discussion is the Loyola Marymount University Children’s Center, a topic categorized under new business. Committee members will also address logistics surrounding the upcoming Venice Half Marathon & 5K, a community event that draws participants from across the city. In addition, the committee will revisit an ongoing discussion regarding the development of a Mar Vista walking tour, a project that aims to promote local history and engagement with the neighborhood.

Public comments on non-agenda items will be heard during a designated period, though under the Brown Act, no immediate action may be taken on issues raised outside the agenda. Meeting access information, including Zoom links and phone dial-in details, is available on the MVCC website at MarVista.org.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Santa Monica City Council to Discuss Homelessness Strategic Plan and New Police SMART Center

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

Public input will be accepted on various agenda items, with discussions scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The Santa Monica...
Hard, News

LA Recovery Officer Unveils “Builders Alliance” to Accelerate Palisades Fire Recovery

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

The coalition aimed at expediting rebuilding efforts while reducing costs City officials and developers have unveiled a collaborative effort to...
Hard, News

Deadline Approaches for Fire-Affected Worker, Business and Household Relief Grants

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

The relief programs are part of a broader $32.2 million initiative funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and community...

Photo: Instagram: @venicehighbaseball
News, upbeat

Venice High Baseball Opens Season Undefeated, Sits Atop Western League Standings

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Venice has relied on both stellar pitching and a consistent offensive attack to control games The Venice High School baseball...
Hard, News

Owners of Palisades Villa Seek to Rebuild, Help its Displaced Residents

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The fundraiser states that the loss has left them in a dire financial situation A Pacific Palisades couple who lost...
Hard, News

Palisades Fire Evacuee Identified as Woman Found Dead on Santa Monica Beach

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later determined her cause of death to be blunt force head trauma Authorities have...
News

Executive Function Coaching Practice Opens in Santa Monica 

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

By Susan Payne Forgetful. Unorganized. Distracted. Impulsive. These may be difficult, yet commonly used words to describe yourself, or a...
News

Rifkin Raanan Leads Renowned Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentistry

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

By Susan Payne Subtle differences in training, expertise, technological capabilities and amenities make all the difference when choosing the best...
News

‘All in One’: Mirror Mirror Med Spa Specializes in Skin, Face and Body Treatments

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

One of the top med spas in Los Angeles is at the top for a reason: state-of-the-art, minimally invasive, customized...
Hard, News

County Supervisor to Push For New Homelessness Department in Response to LAHSA Audit

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Horvath labeled LAHSA’s issues “a nightmare,” aligning with growing frustration among elected officials Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath called...

Photo: CRMLS
News, Real Estate

1920s-Era Venice Apartment Building Goes on Market for $5.6M

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

Built in 1925, the two-story structure sits on a 7,684-square-foot corner lot A 1920s-era apartment building located at 923-933 N...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Infamous White School Bus Towed by City

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

 In a huge neighborhood victory, a five-year battle to remove the bus is finally over By Nick Antonicello  In what...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

March 7, 2025

Read more
March 7, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...

Photo: Instagram: SantaMonicaPD
Hard, News

Woman Arrested in Connection With Santa Monica Arson Fires

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The Fires Were Set at Multiple Locations, Including a Trash Container Near a Bus Stop A woman was arrested early...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, upbeat

Community Leaders Reflect on Palisades History and Loss in Upcoming Event

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The event, part of the Santa Monica Mosaic series, will feature longtime residents and historians sharing personal stories and reflections...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR