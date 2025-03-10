Mar Vista Council to Address LMU Children’s Center, Walking Tour Development

The Education, Arts, and Culture Committee will convene to discuss a local children’s center, a marathon event and a walking tour initiative

The Education, Arts, and Culture Committee of the Mar Vista Community Council (MVCC) will convene virtually on Tuesday, March 11, to discuss key community projects, including a local children’s center, an upcoming marathon event, and a neighborhood walking tour initiative.

The meeting, scheduled from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., will be conducted via Zoom in accordance with California Senate Bill 411, which mandates virtual accessibility for public meetings. Residents are encouraged to participate and provide input on agenda items.

Among the topics slated for discussion is the Loyola Marymount University Children’s Center, a topic categorized under new business. Committee members will also address logistics surrounding the upcoming Venice Half Marathon & 5K, a community event that draws participants from across the city. In addition, the committee will revisit an ongoing discussion regarding the development of a Mar Vista walking tour, a project that aims to promote local history and engagement with the neighborhood.

Public comments on non-agenda items will be heard during a designated period, though under the Brown Act, no immediate action may be taken on issues raised outside the agenda. Meeting access information, including Zoom links and phone dial-in details, is available on the MVCC website at MarVista.org.