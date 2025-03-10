Executive Function Coaching Practice Opens in Santa Monica 

By Susan Payne

Forgetful. Unorganized. Distracted. Impulsive.

These may be difficult, yet commonly used words to describe yourself, or a loved one, who struggles with executive dysfunction.

But fear not — whether diagnosed or undiagnosed — New Agenda Coaching, founded by Maria Del Corso and Amie Davies, has created an ADHD and executive function coaching practice that helps clients strengthen executive function skills such as working memory, cognitive flexibility, inhibition, organization and task initiation.

Executive functioning refers to a set of cognitive skills and processes that help individuals manage and regulate their thoughts, behaviors and emotions to achieve specific goals or tasks. Strong executive function skills lead to higher performances and has life-long benefits for children, teens, college students and adults.

Del Corso and Davies built this coaching service from their unwavering passion working in their respective fields: speech language pathology and special education. New Agenda is a relationship-based approach to support learning and practicing organizational strategies in academics, career and lifestyle management.

“People come to us when they feel a struggle or a barrier. They’re not proceeding through the path they know they can achieve, or their parents know they can achieve, they feel stuck. Our goal is to help people get unstuck and back on target in areas that they’ve identified concerns,” said Del Corso. “For a lot of our clientele, it’s about understanding and recognizing, ‘how does my brain work?’”

Serving ages nine and older, the coaching practice has recently opened an office in Santa Monica, accepting clients for in-office services, at-home services, and virtual services nationwide.

New Agenda Coaching works with new clients at minimum once per week in one hour sessions, for no specific term length. Working one-on-one with New Agenda coaches, clients learn skill building and strategies to achieve goals and combat concerns related to executive dysfunction.

“We work alongside you to problem solve functional aspects of your life, whether its social, academic, life, skill development, or work, we offer support in the areas that executive dysfunction impacts you,” Davies said. “Our services are determined based on what our clients need.”

New Agenda Coaching serves clients from diverse backgrounds and at different stages that executive dysfunction is impacting them. Pictures of success vary case by case.

“One of my favorite success stories was from a mother, who came to us because her daughter had been diagnosed with ADHD. Looking through that checklist, she realized she probably had ADHD as well and it affected her parenting,” Davies said. “In her emotional regulation, organization of the home, managing as a mother, she had made a complete turnaround with our coaching services and set up systems for success. Her brain started feeling better, she was able to manage her stress better, and her house was on the way to being organized.”

New Agenda Coaching is a dedicated service that understands the impact of challenges with executive dysfunction and hopes to bring professional knowledge and skills to support each individualized case. Students, adults,

When Davies and Del Corso first started the business, they thought people would be more drawn to virtual services, but they found the opposite to be true.

“We are very excited to offer in person services in California, knowing how much people appreciate in person services,” Del Corso said. “We’re excited to expand and help more people achieve their goals.”

To learn more about New Agenda Coaching or set up your 15-minute free consultation, visit NewAgendaCoaching.com. Follow New Agenda on Facebook and Instagram @newagendacoaching