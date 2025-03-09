March 10, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Infamous White School Bus Towed by City

 In a huge neighborhood victory, a five-year battle to remove the bus is finally over

By Nick Antonicello 

In what is being regarded as a grass roots victory for Venice locals, city officials on Thursday afternoon at about 5PM finally removed a white school bus that lingered on Fourth Street for the better part of five years! 

The bus had received dozens and dozens of tickets with many area residents believing the actual number is in the hundreds, had somehow escaped public scrutiny and accountability!

But those days are now over. 

The issue percolated to the Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council recently as Community Officer Clark Brown authored a resolution to have it removed as it passed by a vote of 4-3. Chairperson Alley Bean voted “yes” for removal while Community Officer Lisa Redmond, a longtime apologist for the homelessness bureaucracy voted “no.” 

Both Bean and Redmond are seeking reelection to the VNC in the upcoming VBM election in which there is no same day voting. 

One resident who wished to remain anonymous urged locals to support Bean’s reelection because she “is supporting the neighborhood and those of us who live here.” 

Brown, who is also seeking reelection to a third term, has marked his tenure in being a ferocious advocate in the removal of illegal street encampments and RVs. For this is a third time he has used the bully pulpit of his membership on the VNC to have encampments cleared as was the case on Flower as well as the most recent clearing at the strip mall at Marr. 

Resident Nikoletta Skarlatos, who spoke during the public portion of the Homeless Committee, was thrilled by the city’s actions. 

“Yay, now there will be parking for my tenants. It’s a win.” 

Craig Ribeiro, another area local exclaimed, “That’s a huge win the bus is gone.” 

Locals also credited the hard work of Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) and her staffers, District Director Juan Fregoso and Venice Deputy Sean Silva in listening to the calls of the neighborhood to resolve this crisis of inaction. 

Residents also acknowledged the LAPD as well for their diligence and assistance in finally getting the bus off the streets. 

“Officer Gil from the bottom of all our hearts thank you so much for your tireless efforts,” noted Skarlatos. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who exclusively covers the current encampment and RV crisis here in Venice. Have an encampment or RV issue on your block or street? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindsrpring.com

in Hard, News
