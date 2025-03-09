1920s-Era Venice Apartment Building Goes on Market for $5.6M

Built in 1925, the two-story structure sits on a 7,684-square-foot corner lot

A 1920s-era apartment building located at 923-933 N Venice Blvd. in Venice is up for sale with a listing price of $5.6 million, according to real estate listings posted on Zillow and Redfin.

The multi-family property, situated just blocks from Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Beach, spans 11,278 square feet and includes 14 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms.

Built in 1925, the two-story structure sits on a 7,684-square-foot corner lot and is zoned C2/R4 TOC Tier 3, permitting up to 33 units.

The building generates additional revenue through a billboard lease, bringing in $4,400 monthly, though it lacks amenities like parking, a pool, or fencing. Utility connections include cable, electricity, natural gas, phone, sewer, and water, with a public sewer and water system in place. The price per square foot is listed at $497, and monthly ownership costs are estimated between $35,538 and $37,307, depending on financing terms.

Originally listed on July 2, 2024, via the California Regional MLS, the property features common-area laundry and safety systems like carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.

