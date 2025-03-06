March 7, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Water Ban to End, Power Lines to be Buried in Palisades as Recovery Efforts Accelerate

Officials outlined the record-setting removal of hazardous debris and unprecedented utility restoration

Nearly two months after wildfires devastated the Pacific Palisades, Mayor Karen Bass announced Thursday that the city will lift the “Do Not Drink” water notice on Friday, marking a major milestone in one of the fastest recovery efforts in California history.

The announcement, made at the city’s new Unified Utilities Rebuild Operations Center, comes as power and water restoration efforts have significantly outpaced initial expectations. Officials also highlighted rapid progress in debris removal, hazard mitigation, and infrastructure rebuilding, all aimed at expediting the return of displaced residents.

“In the two months since the devastating fires broke out, we’ve made historic progress in rebuilding,” Bass said. “Water and power have been restored, and last week, we completed Phase 1 of the debris removal process – both months ahead of expectations. We’re leading the fastest recovery effort in modern California history, and we won’t stop until this community is made whole.”

Key Recovery Milestones

City officials outlined several major recovery efforts, including the record-setting removal of hazardous debris and unprecedented utility restoration. The first phase of debris clearing, which typically takes several months, was completed in just 28 days, removing more than 300 tons of hazardous materials.

In comparison, recovery efforts from the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California, took over a year to restore clean drinking water. In the Palisades, water and power have been reinstated in under 60 days, allowing for the gradual return of residents to standing homes.

“We know that this recovery process isn’t just about rebuilding structures; it’s about making sure people can return home safely and as soon as possible,” said Councilwoman Traci Park. “This is a critical step in that process.”

Infrastructure and Policy Changes

As part of the rebuild, the city has committed to undergrounding power lines in the Palisades, reinforcing burn areas against potential landslides, and expediting the rebuilding process for homeowners. Officials also detailed new city ordinances aimed at protecting residents, including a temporary ban on residential evictions for those housing wildfire survivors and restrictions on price gouging for essential services.

Additionally, four new Impacted Worker and Family Recovery Centers have opened to provide financial assistance, job placement services, and youth programs to affected residents.

Preparing for Water Use

With the lifting of the water ban, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has advised residents to flush their plumbing systems before resuming regular water use. Residents are encouraged to remove faucet aerators, flush outside and indoor plumbing, and run appliances like dishwashers and washing machines on an empty cycle to clear any residual contamination.

LADWP crews will continue testing water quality to ensure safety, and officials have emphasized their commitment to long-term resiliency planning for utilities in the region.

