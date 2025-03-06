Venice Shorts: New Van on Marr

A Permanently Parked Camper Takes up Shop at Marr After the Most Recent Cleanup

By Nick Antonicello

The image here shows a new homeless individual now camped at Marr after the most recent cleanup by city officials.

Although there are weekly street cleaning signs here, this vehicle is collecting and storing items while the van’s windows are blacked out, with a high volume of individuals who come and go at all hours causing a continuing disturbance according to residents.

And while this activity is consistent and continues, the vehicle has failed to receive a single ticket!

Locals are weary by these ongoing disruptions by non-residents and apparent transients who are not held accountable for these recurring actions.

One parent tells Yo! Venice that these conditions are ruining the pleasure and safety of his 4-year-old and other children in this distressed neighborhood.

The conditions force parents to literally stay indoors.

“Our community here. They have damaged one of our newly planted Agave plants. We spent time and money to beautify our curb presence to the point it had to be removed,” offered one distressed Venetian.

We need secured parking areas for the unhoused in the appropriate locales, and this kind of random encampment in a residential area has to stop.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who covers the current encampment and RV crisis here in Venice. Have an encampment issue on your block or street? Contact Antonicello via email at nantoni@mindspring.com