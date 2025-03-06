March 7, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
THIS WEEKEND: Mardi Gras Parade Returns to Venice Boardwalk

 The Tradition of Mardi Gras in Venice Dates Back to 1914 When a Louisiana Native Introduced the Celebration to the Community

The annual Venice Beach Mardi Gras Parade will take place on March 8, beginning at 1 p.m. at The Waterfront Venice, located at 205 Ocean Front Walk. The family-friendly event will be followed by an after-party at the same location from 4 to 6 p.m., according to a post by Venice Paparazzi.

The tradition of Mardi Gras in Venice dates back to 1914 when Arthur Reese, a Louisiana native and town decorator, introduced the celebration to the community at the suggestion of Venice founder Abbot Kinney. Reese, known for his artistic talents, helped establish elaborate parades that became a hallmark of the area’s cultural identity.

Venice’s first official Mardi Gras Festival was held August 16-18, 1935, featuring parades, costumes, contests, and entertainment modeled after the New Orleans event. King Neptune’s arrival in an outrigger canoe kicked off the festivities, followed by Queen Venetia’s coronation and a royal procession along Ocean Front Walk. The celebrations included street carnivals, costumed revelers, and performances by gondoliers, as described in the Venice Paparazzi post.

The festival gained popularity throughout the 1930s, with attendance growing each year. By 1941, the event had expanded to four days, attracting an estimated 500,000 people before World War II halted the tradition.

