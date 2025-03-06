March 6, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Palisades’ Real Estate Values Show Resiliency Following Wildfires

Home Prices Hold Steady as Burned Lots Flood the Market, Demand Remains Strong

Eight weeks after the devastating Palisades Fire, the local real estate market is beginning to show signs of recovery despite initial concerns over significant devaluation. While home sales remain stagnant, land values have held firm, defying expectations of a 30-50% drop, according to real estate expert Anthony Marguleas, founder of Amalfi Estates.

Since the fires, only one lot has closed escrow, and no homes, condos, or rental properties have been leased. However, the market has seen an influx of listings, including 18 lease properties, five condos, 22 homes, and 36 land parcels—most of which are fire-damaged lots. Six of these land parcels are currently in escrow.

“We are seeing two to three new land listings coming on per day,” Marguleas said. “The most surprising aspect is the market’s resilience.”

Market Trends and Buyer Demand

Despite the fire’s widespread destruction, demand for properties in Pacific Palisades remains high. Marguleas estimates there are 10 buyers for every available property, and this trend is expected to continue.

Certain neighborhoods have demonstrated remarkable stability, with the Riviera appreciating by 10-15% and the Huntington maintaining its pre-fire values. One home in the Huntington neighborhood at 611 Ocampo Drive received six to eight offers and entered escrow at $4.25 million—only a 10% decline from its pre-fire valuation of $4.6 to $4.7 million.

“The Huntington continues to be the most in-demand area in the Palisades,” Marguleas noted.

Future Listings and Market Speculation

Marguleas predicts that 10-15% of fire-damaged homes—approximately 600 to 1,000 properties—will eventually hit the market. Despite strong demand, some sellers are setting aggressive prices, with listings reflecting pre-fire or even above-market valuations.

“The other question is how developers expect to profit by buying homes 10-20% below market when their labor costs and materials far exceed this discount,” Marguleas said.

Legislative Measures and Market Stability

In response to concerns about speculative investors taking advantage of fire victims, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order temporarily prohibiting unsolicited low-ball offers in affected areas, including Pacific Palisades. The order, signed in January, is intended to prevent predatory buying practices while residents assess their losses and begin rebuilding efforts.

The rebuilding process is expected to take five to seven years, based on data from previous California wildfires, such as the Woolsey and Paradise fires.

Marguleas advises homeowners against selling too soon, citing historical trends that show property values rebounding over time. “Every month you wait, your property value is going to go back up to normal,” he said.

While Pacific Palisades faces a long road to recovery, the area’s real estate market remains active, with buyers continuing to compete for available properties despite the fire’s aftermath.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @descroissantsparis
Dining, News

Acclaimed French Bakery to Expand to Santa Monica

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The expansion to Santa Monica marks the latest chapter for the bakery, which has been recognized for its buttery, flaky...
News, Video

(Video) Venice Boardwalk Emptied Amid Heavy Downpour

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Heavy Rain Drenched the Venice Boardwalk on Wednesday, Almost Completely Emptying the Tourist Hot Spot of People. Heavy Rain Drenched...
Hard, News

Rep. Lieu Says Trump “Made America Weaker” After Zelensky Meeting

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Lieu warned that the administration’s approach sends a dangerous message about America’s global leadership Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) sharply criticized...
Dining, News

Baja Cantina to Mark 50 Years in Marina del Rey With Grand Reopening

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

The restaurant recently completed renovations, updating its deck and refreshing its menu while maintaining its signature atmosphere Baja Cantina, a...
Hard, News

Residents Urged to Prepare for Possible Flooding and Mudslides Ahead of Heavy Rain

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Severe Weather Could Disrupt Roads and Force Evacuations The National Weather Service has issued a forecast for heavy rainfall across...

Photo: LA County
News, upbeat

Major Bank’s Palisades Branch Reopens After Wildfire Closure

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Some Local businesses, including a hardware store and supermarket, also resume operations as the community recovers A major bank branch...
Hard, News

Volunteer Beach Cleanup at Dockweiler to Address Environmental Recovery

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Heal the Bay invites community members to join the Nothin’ But Sand Beach Cleanup on March 15, focusing on wildfire...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Tree Replacement Project Moving Forward at OFW

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Members of the Venice Verdant Group Announce Planting of 14 Trees Between Navy & Dudley at the Beach By Nick...

Photo: Instagram: @katebeckinsale
Hard, News

Owner of Iconic Santa Monica Costume Shop Dies at 90

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Boschet’s store attracted a devoted clientele, including celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Martin, and Victoria Tennant Ursula Boschet, the...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Gang-Related Graffiti Spotted on Santa Monica College Campus

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Authorities are urging anyone who witnesses similar activity to report it  Graffiti referencing a local street gang was discovered on...

Photo: Instagram: @venicebasketball
News, upbeat

Venice Gondoliers Set to Face Off in CIF State Playoffs

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Gondoliers aim to upset Royals in first-round showdown The Venice High School boys’ basketball team will travel to San Luis...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Illegal Camper Resettles in Venice

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

A prime example of illegal camping taking place on the streets, argues Nick Antonicello By Nick Antonicello  Here is an...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Plans Surface For Memorial Park Redevelopment Project

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Construction of the expanded park is expected to proceed in stages based on funding and approvals The City of Santa...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Nonprofit Disputes Public Health’s Beach Safety Declaration

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Heal the Bay disputes county findings, citing insufficient data and potential hazards on local beaches Heal the Bay is raising...
News, Video

(Video) How Safely Home Again Helps Age-In-Place at Home and Cuts Risk of Re-Hospitalization

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Go To Safelyhomeagain.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/d2I1VMLH9M For More Info pic.twitter.com/n43AQ7yyQV — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) March 3, 2025

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR