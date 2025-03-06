Community Leaders Reflect on Palisades History and Loss in Upcoming Event

The event, part of the Santa Monica Mosaic series, will feature longtime residents and historians sharing personal stories and reflections on the evolution of the coastal community

Community leaders from the Pacific Palisades will gather on March 16 at 5 p.m. for “The Way We Were: Shared Memories of a Village Lost,” a livestreamed discussion on the region’s history, the impact of recent wildfires, and efforts toward recovery.

Among the speakers is Bill Bruns, a veteran journalist. Bruns and his wife, Pam, lost their home in the January 7 Palisades wildfire after living in the area for 52 years. He now serves on the boards of the Historical Society, the Friends of the Library, and the Palisades Forestry Committee while temporarily residing in Westchester.

Also joining the discussion is Vanessa Pellegrini, co-owner of the Palisades restaurant Vittorio’s. Her family has operated the eatery for 33 years, and she remains deeply involved in both the restaurant business and real estate development.

Randy Young, a historian and activist who has lived in Rustic Canyon since 1953, will also take part in the event. Young has authored several books on local history and has been involved in multiple community and environmental organizations, including the Pacific Palisades Community Council and the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission.

For more information, go to https://smc.givecloud.co/product/2025MOSAIC1/the-way-we-were-shared-memories-of-a-village-lost-santa-monica-mosaic.