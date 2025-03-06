Acclaimed French Bakery to Expand to Santa Monica

The expansion to Santa Monica marks the latest chapter for the bakery, which has been recognized for its buttery, flaky croissants by food publications

A French bakery is set to open in Santa Monica, bringing its acclaimed pastries and artisanal bread to the city. A “Coming Soon” sign on the door of the former Antequera Bakery at 1704 Ocean Park Blvd. announces the arrival of Des Croissants Paris, a boulangerie-patisserie founded by Parisian-born baker Samuel Manar.

Des Croissants Paris has built a loyal following at farmers markets across Southern California and at its Culver City storefront, which opened in 2023. The bakery is known for its meticulously crafted croissants, baguettes, and traditional French pastries, with a focus on high-quality ingredients and classic baking techniques.

Manar describes his bakery as an homage to French craftsmanship, blending authenticity with a warm, welcoming atmosphere. “Each bite carries the essence of authentic French baking, transporting you to the streets of Paris,” the company states on its website.

The expansion to Santa Monica marks the latest chapter for the bakery, which has been recognized for its buttery, flaky croissants by food publications, including LA Eater. While an official opening date has yet to be announced, the new location is expected to offer a similar selection of fresh pastries, bread, and sandwiches that have made Des Croissants Paris a sought-after destination for pastry lovers.

Des Croissants Paris currently operates a storefront in Culver City and continues to sell its baked goods at farmers markets throughout the region, including in Studio City, Mar Vista, and Santa Clarita.