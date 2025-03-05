Rep. Lieu Says Trump “Made America Weaker” After Zelensky Meeting

Lieu warned that the administration’s approach sends a dangerous message about America’s global leadership

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) sharply criticized President Donald Trump on Wednesday following a heated Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling the exchange “a distressing moment” for those who value democracy.

Lieu’s statement came after Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelensky during their meeting, accusing him of “gambling with World War Three” and telling him, “Your country is in big trouble.” Zelensky later described the encounter as “regrettable” and said it “did not go the way it was supposed to.”

“Nobody is celebrating President Trump and Vice President Vance’s embarrassing behavior in the Oval Office more than Vladimir Putin,” Lieu said. “President Trump has made America weaker. In his first month as President, Donald Trump has demonstrated to our democratic allies around the world that the United States is no longer a reliable partner and friend.”

The meeting, meant to address ongoing U.S. support for Ukraine, ended with Zelensky being told to leave the White House before an expected minerals and security agreement could be signed, according to CNN. Zelensky later said his country remains willing to finalize the deal and reiterated Ukraine’s commitment to peace negotiations.

The strained exchange highlighted growing tensions between Washington and Kyiv. Trump on Monday ordered a pause on U.S. military aid to Ukraine, CNN reported, a move that could significantly impact Ukraine’s war effort. The administration has signaled that aid will not resume until Trump determines Zelensky is making a sufficient commitment to peace talks.

Lieu condemned Trump’s treatment of Ukraine’s leader, arguing that while disagreements with allies are inevitable, they should be handled with “respect and dignity.” He warned that the administration’s approach sends a dangerous message about America’s global leadership.

“The United States does not always have to agree with our allies, but we should try to treat them with respect and dignity,” Lieu said. “Today was a distressing moment for those of us who value democracy and America’s role as a force for good.”