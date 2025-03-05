Baja Cantina to Mark 50 Years in Marina del Rey With Grand Reopening

The restaurant recently completed renovations, updating its deck and refreshing its menu while maintaining its signature atmosphere

Baja Cantina, a staple of the Marina del Rey dining scene for half a century, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a weekend of festivities from March 7-9, including a grand reopening event on March 8.

Founded in 1975, the Mexican restaurant has been a longtime gathering spot for locals, beachgoers, and visitors. Originally housed in a 1940s-era building that once served as housing for oil workers, Baja Cantina evolved from a small business space into a well-known destination for tacos, margaritas, and community events.

The restaurant recently completed renovations, updating its deck and refreshing its menu while maintaining its signature atmosphere. To mark the milestone, Baja Cantina will host a day party on March 8 from 4 to 8 p.m., featuring live country music from Coastal Cowboy Productions, performances by Mason & Julez, and tequila and wine tastings. Food and drink specials will be available throughout the event.

Baja Cantina remained open during its recent reconfiguration, which included enhancements to its popular outdoor seating area. The venue became a go-to spot for outdoor dining during the pandemic and continues to attract patrons looking for a casual, beachside atmosphere.