Volunteer Beach Cleanup at Dockweiler to Address Environmental Recovery

Heal the Bay invites community members to join the Nothin’ But Sand Beach Cleanup on March 15, focusing on wildfire recovery and coastal protection efforts

Heal the Bay will host its monthly Nothin’ But Sand Beach Cleanup at Dockweiler State Beach on Saturday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event offers an opportunity for community members to come together and help clean the beach while learning about environmental issues affecting the coast.

The cleanup follows recent wildfires in Los Angeles, with Heal the Bay partnering with local leaders to monitor water quality, beach safety, and recovery efforts. Volunteers will have a chance to engage with Heal the Bay’s science and policy experts at a new Beach Talk Tent, where they can learn about the environmental impacts of wildfires and how to protect coastal ecosystems.

Participants will need to register in advance, sign a waiver, and bring their own buckets, gloves, and reusable water bottles. Heal the Bay will provide supplies for the first 300 registered volunteers. Those under 18 must submit a signed waiver form. Volunteers can also earn service hours, with forms signed at the end of the event.

This event is free and open to the public, though registration is required. Families, groups, and individuals must each register separately. Heal the Bay asks volunteers to dress in layers for the unpredictable beach weather, as the cleanup may last for 2-3 hours.

For those interested, additional beach cleanups will take place next month. To reserve a spot, sign a waiver, or learn more, visit Heal the Bay’s Eventbrite page.

in Hard, News
Hard, News

Residents Urged to Prepare for Possible Flooding and Mudslides Ahead of Heavy Rain

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Severe Weather Could Disrupt Roads and Force Evacuations The National Weather Service has issued a forecast for heavy rainfall across...

Photo: LA County
News, upbeat

Major Bank’s Palisades Branch Reopens After Wildfire Closure

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Some Local businesses, including a hardware store and supermarket, also resume operations as the community recovers A major bank branch...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Tree Replacement Project Moving Forward at OFW

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Members of the Venice Verdant Group Announce Planting of 14 Trees Between Navy & Dudley at the Beach By Nick...

Photo: Instagram: @katebeckinsale
Hard, News

Owner of Iconic Santa Monica Costume Shop Dies at 90

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Boschet’s store attracted a devoted clientele, including celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Martin, and Victoria Tennant Ursula Boschet, the...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Gang-Related Graffiti Spotted on Santa Monica College Campus

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Authorities are urging anyone who witnesses similar activity to report it  Graffiti referencing a local street gang was discovered on...

Photo: Instagram: @venicebasketball
News, upbeat

Venice Gondoliers Set to Face Off in CIF State Playoffs

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Gondoliers aim to upset Royals in first-round showdown The Venice High School boys’ basketball team will travel to San Luis...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Illegal Camper Resettles in Venice

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

A prime example of illegal camping taking place on the streets, argues Nick Antonicello By Nick Antonicello  Here is an...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Plans Surface For Memorial Park Redevelopment Project

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Construction of the expanded park is expected to proceed in stages based on funding and approvals The City of Santa...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Nonprofit Disputes Public Health’s Beach Safety Declaration

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Heal the Bay disputes county findings, citing insufficient data and potential hazards on local beaches Heal the Bay is raising...
News, Video

(Video) How Safely Home Again Helps Age-In-Place at Home and Cuts Risk of Re-Hospitalization

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Go To Safelyhomeagain.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/d2I1VMLH9M For More Info pic.twitter.com/n43AQ7yyQV — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) March 3, 2025

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Six-Unit Multi-Family Marina del Rey Property Hits Market for $3.3M

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Two top-floor vacant units are adjacent, allowing the possibility of combining them into a larger living space A six-unit multi-family...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Homeless Committee Supports School Bus Removal at Fourth, Rejects Removal of RVs on Washington

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Venice Homeless Committee Votes on School Bus and RV Removals Amid Community Concerns By Nick Antonicello  The Homeless Committee of...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

EPA Deems Thousands of Palisades Properties Too Dangerous for Clearing

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

The deferred properties, which contain conditions too hazardous for standard removal teams, will be addressed in Phase 2 under the...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

Fired LAFD Chief Appeals Dismissal, City Council Cancels Special Meeting Amid Controversy

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

LA City Council Cancels a Special Meeting Originally Set to Review Her Appeal By Dolores Quintana Former Los Angeles Fire...
News

WHAT’S NEW IN SANTA MONICA – WINTER 2025

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Santa Monica Remains Open to Serve with New Experiences and Offerings Santa Monica continues welcoming visitors with new experiences and...

