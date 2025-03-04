March 5, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Tree Replacement Project Moving Forward at OFW

Members of the Venice Verdant Group Announce Planting of 14 Trees Between Navy & Dudley at the Beach

By Nick Antonicello 

There was good news shared at the March meeting of the Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council as the Verdant Venice Group announced a major tree replacement project at Oceanfront Walk which would include the planting of 14 Torrey Pine trees where Palm trees had been removed over the course of time. 

The Torrey Pine is the rarest pine in the United States and is climate resilient and has been observed to be a species of tree to replace the Eucalyptus, and Calscape shows that it is an important tree for more than at least 20 species of butterflies and moths. 

The news was announced under public comment by Isabelle Duvivier, a member of the Arbor Committee and local architect. The Verdant Venice Group or VVG is a collection of volunteers that works weekly on projects to add “drought-tolerant” canopy and native plants in public spaces in low-income areas of the neighborhood of Venice. 

According to Duvivier, some 600 new trees have been planted to date. 

The meeting took place Monday evening at the Rose Room, located at 6 Rose Avenue in Venice at the beach. 

This standing committee is chaired by Community Officer Deborah Keaton, and includes Clark Brown as Secretary, Community Officer Fran Solomon, Mark Rago, me, VNC member Nico Ruderman, and Mehrnoosh Mojallali as all were present. 

Venice Neighborhood Council President Brian Averill was also in attendance. 

Sonya Young-Jimenez,  the Superintendent for the Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation fielded questions from the committee and residents in attendance. 

She gave an update on the bollards at the beach as some are operational while others were having hydraulic issues that were not covered under the existing maintenance agreement. Second, there was ambiguity between various city agencies as to who is ultimately responsible for their repair.

One resident asked about the proliferation of rental bikes that were accumulating at the Santa Monica/Venice border that was compromising pedestrian safety and accessibility, and the Superintendent said she would investigate. 

Discussion also arose about the future of the pagodas, which are now fenced and dormant. 

The Works Progress Administration (WPA) constructed six sets of pergolas—known as “pagodas”—along Ocean Front Walk on Venice Beach in the 1930s. The Superintendent expressed a desire for more community input and that restoration was being weighed moving forward. 

Issues regarding the water sprinkler system were also entertained as continuing efforts to fix and repair were being done. This is the system that maintains the area between the bike path and the boardwalk. 

Young-Jimenez also announced that the plans for the new children’s playground were now before the California Coastal Commission for review and final approval. 

To reach the Superintendent, you can e-mail her directly at Sonya.Young-Jimenez@LACity.org

The meeting adjourned at roughly 7:30. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who covers the deliberations of the Venice Neighborhood Council and serves as a member of the OFW Committee. Have a take or a tip to all things Venice? E-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Volunteer Beach Cleanup at Dockweiler to Address Environmental Recovery

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Heal the Bay invites community members to join the Nothin’ But Sand Beach Cleanup on March 15, focusing on wildfire...

Photo: Instagram: @katebeckinsale
Hard, News

Owner of Iconic Santa Monica Costume Shop Dies at 90

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Boschet’s store attracted a devoted clientele, including celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Martin, and Victoria Tennant Ursula Boschet, the...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Gang-Related Graffiti Spotted on Santa Monica College Campus

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Authorities are urging anyone who witnesses similar activity to report it  Graffiti referencing a local street gang was discovered on...

Photo: Instagram: @venicebasketball
News, upbeat

Venice Gondoliers Set to Face Off in CIF State Playoffs

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Gondoliers aim to upset Royals in first-round showdown The Venice High School boys’ basketball team will travel to San Luis...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Illegal Camper Resettles in Venice

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

A prime example of illegal camping taking place on the streets, argues Nick Antonicello By Nick Antonicello  Here is an...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Plans Surface For Memorial Park Redevelopment Project

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Construction of the expanded park is expected to proceed in stages based on funding and approvals The City of Santa...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Nonprofit Disputes Public Health’s Beach Safety Declaration

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Heal the Bay disputes county findings, citing insufficient data and potential hazards on local beaches Heal the Bay is raising...
News, Video

(Video) How Safely Home Again Helps Age-In-Place at Home and Cuts Risk of Re-Hospitalization

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Go To Safelyhomeagain.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/d2I1VMLH9M For More Info pic.twitter.com/n43AQ7yyQV — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) March 3, 2025

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Six-Unit Multi-Family Marina del Rey Property Hits Market for $3.3M

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Two top-floor vacant units are adjacent, allowing the possibility of combining them into a larger living space A six-unit multi-family...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Homeless Committee Supports School Bus Removal at Fourth, Rejects Removal of RVs on Washington

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Venice Homeless Committee Votes on School Bus and RV Removals Amid Community Concerns By Nick Antonicello  The Homeless Committee of...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

EPA Deems Thousands of Palisades Properties Too Dangerous for Clearing

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

The deferred properties, which contain conditions too hazardous for standard removal teams, will be addressed in Phase 2 under the...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

Fired LAFD Chief Appeals Dismissal, City Council Cancels Special Meeting Amid Controversy

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

LA City Council Cancels a Special Meeting Originally Set to Review Her Appeal By Dolores Quintana Former Los Angeles Fire...
News

WHAT’S NEW IN SANTA MONICA – WINTER 2025

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Santa Monica Remains Open to Serve with New Experiences and Offerings Santa Monica continues welcoming visitors with new experiences and...
News

Rhinestone Cowboys: Country Music Gets the GMCLA Treatment

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Halfway through its 46th season, Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is preparing for its next show in March, Rhinestone...
News

The Willows’ Middle School Program Sets Students Up for Success

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

By Susan Payne Great minds grow at The Willows Community School in Los Angeles. The co-educational independent school is nationally...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR