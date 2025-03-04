Residents Urged to Prepare for Possible Flooding and Mudslides Ahead of Heavy Rain

Severe Weather Could Disrupt Roads and Force Evacuations

The National Weather Service has issued a forecast for heavy rainfall across Los Angeles County from Wednesday at 6 a.m. through Friday at 6 a.m. The storm may bring thunderstorms and heavy downpours, increasing the risk of flooding and mudslides. LA County Public Works will deploy 24/7 storm patrols to monitor conditions.

Officials urge residents to avoid flood-prone and burn areas, including Eaton, Palisades, Bridge, Hurst, Kenneth, Hughes, Sunset, Lidia, and Franklin. Sandbags are available to help direct runoff and protect properties. Residents should clear drainage paths, move trash cans and vehicles off streets, and stay informed through READY.LACounty.gov.

Authorities advise burn area residents to remain indoors and avoid contact with stormwater runoff. Motorists should steer clear of burn areas and mountain roads. Drivers must ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and avoid flooded areas, as even shallow water can be dangerous. Public safety officials warn against entering flood control channels or debris basins and advise staying at least 100 feet away from downed power lines, reporting them immediately to 911.

Residents should monitor the Los Angeles County Public Works Mud and Debris Flow Forecast and the County Emergency Response Page for updates on evacuations and road closures. The National Weather Service provides current hazard summaries, and emergency notifications are available via Alert LA County. Residents are encouraged to register for these alerts and follow Ready Los Angeles County on social media.

Authorities stress the importance of a family emergency plan, including identifying multiple evacuation routes and keeping supplies for potential power outages or shelter-in-place situations. Evacuation warnings indicate a potential threat, evacuation orders mandate immediate departure, and shelter-in-place directives require residents to remain indoors until further notice.

For emergency shelter, residents can access the County’s Winter Shelter Program or call 2-1-1. Storm-related damage, traffic signal outages, and flooding can be reported to LA County Public Works at 1-800-675-HELP (4357).

Additional resources, including emergency guides and flood hazard maps, are available at ready.lacounty.gov/rain.