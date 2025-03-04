Major Bank’s Palisades Branch Reopens After Wildfire Closure

Some Local businesses, including a hardware store and supermarket, also resume operations as the community recovers

A major bank branch in Pacific Palisades will fully reopen on March 5 after being closed since January 8 due to the L.A. wildfires, making it the first major financial institution in the area to resume full operation.

Wells Fargo, with a branch located on Sunset Boulevard, will reopen with in-house experts available to assist customers with Federal Emergency Management Agency applications, destroyed document recovery, insurance claims, and other financial services for those recovering from the Palisades Fire.

As part of its wildfire recovery efforts, the bank is waiving surcharge fees for non-customers at 15 ATMs in the affected area. Additionally, it has pledged $500,000 to the LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Funds and partnered with Together for LA to provide resources and support for impacted small businesses.

Employees also volunteered at the LA Food Bank and Los Angeles Coliseum to assemble care packages for families affected by the disaster, according to the bank.

Wells Fargo’s branch reopening is part of a larger wave of businesses returning to the Palisades community following the wildfire devastation.

Anawalt Lumber, a longtime family-owned hardware store, recently reopened its local branch after undergoing weeks of repairs and restocking. The store, which has been a trusted supplier of construction and home improvement materials since 1923, is playing a vital role in the rebuilding process by providing essential supplies and expert guidance to residents and contractors.

“The community has always relied on us, and we are honored to be here to help them rebuild,” a store representative said. “We’ve seen so many residents come in ready to start repairing their homes, and we are doing everything we can to support them.”

Vons supermarket has also resumed operations at its Sunset Boulevard location. The store, still operating on a generator while power is being restored, is currently offering a limited selection of grab-and-go items, including sandwiches, salads, and refrigerated snacks. A company spokesperson emphasized the store’s commitment to resuming full service as soon as possible.

“This area was deeply impacted by the horrific wildfire, and we are extremely grateful for the dedication of our community members and people across the country who are contributing to the ongoing relief efforts and rebuilding process,” the spokesperson said.